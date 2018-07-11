Four Amazing Vacation Rentals in Rockaway Beach to Manzanita, N. Oregon Coast

Published 11/07/2018

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Hitting the north Oregon coast soon? Perhaps vacation rentals are the way to go, and here are four stellar examples in that stretch of the Nehalem Bay that includes Rockaway Beach, Nehalem, Wheeler and Manzanita.

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. You’ll find homes around Manzanita, along the Nehalem River, in the secretive Falcon Cove that’s a ways south of Cannon Beach, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, and down to Cape Meares. Homes and styles are extremely varied, as are the list of amenities: large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique charmers. Depending on the home, you may find laundry facilities, stereos, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with gas range, large decks, back decks, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, wet bars, barbecues, garages, crab cookers, and maybe even a fire pit or a home with a boat moorage or a sauna. Some have fun features like ping-pong, foosball, Playstation, poker/blackjack tables, books, kids’ toys and close access to river kayaking. TV/DVD, stereos and cable TV or satellite are found in many. Plenty are ocean view, but also numerous mountain views available. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com

Wheeler on the Bay Lodge - Vacation Rentals. There are some stunning vacation rentals just outside of Manzanita - in Wheeler, sitting right on the stunning, pristine Nehalem Bay. Some larger suites at the Wheeler on the Bay Lodge also serve as vacation rentals, including at least one upstairs that has incredible bay views. These can be utilized as longer term vacation rentals; extended stays in a cozy hideaway, or just anyone wanting to kick it on the coast for a bit longer than usual. They are luxury rooms, spacious and come with numerous amenities. Perfect for families or just romantic vacations. They come with fireplaces, microwave, fridge, TV with DVD player, free movie rentals and coffee maker (coffee, tea, hot chocolate, apple cider). Some suites include hot tub spas, with in-room massages available. Highway 101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. Wheeler on the Bay Lodge Site Some pet friendly vacation rentals.

Sunset Vacation Rentals. About 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. These beauties sleep anywhere from two to 20 and many are pet friendly. Find cozy bungalows for an intimate getaway to larger homes with cathedral ceilings; beach funk to cutting edge design. Homes overlook the beach from on high, are right on the beachfront, or just a short walk away. One house is cedar on the outside with log cabin on the inside, another is perched on the mountain, one has a guest cottage, while another has a babbling brook. Homes come with varied amenities. You may find: vintage appliances, knotty pine walls, a bunkhouse for kids, an executive office, homes close to the golf course or state park, a soaker tub, rock fireplace, woodstove, wet bar, game room, stone slab fireplace, garden, DSL, wrap around decks, yards or views of a wilderness area. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental. A beautiful and brand new addition to the north coast town that's just four blocks to the beach. An even quicker walk to downtown Rockaway Beach. A turnaround driveway is one highlight. Open plan floor gives way to spacious kitchen and bar area, with dining room and living room. Also comes with a Jacuzzi, bath and shower. Other amenities include TV/DVD, propane barbecue, DVD collection, books and games, patio furniture, firepit, Dish TV and washer and dryer. A very private back deck that includes a barbecue and firepit. Lovely front porch. One king bed, two queens and one blow-up mattress. Enjoy close access to beaches, quick drive to Nehalem Bay, Tillamook Bay, crabbing, fishing, Manzanita's long beaches. Many awesome restaurants in the area. Through Beach-Break Vacation Rentals, LLC (office in Nehalem). 503-368-3865. Website here.

