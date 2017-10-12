Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Rescued Sea Turtle, Famed Otter at Oregon Coast Aquarium Die This Week

Published 12/10/2017 at 5:35 PM PDT - Updated 12/10/2017 at 5:55 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Rescued Sea Turtle, Famed Otter at Oregon Coast Aquarium Pass Away

(Newport, Oregon) – Rescuing and caring for animals of any kind is never easy and ends in heartbreak down the line, but hopefully farther in the future rather than sooner. Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport is dealing with that this week as a longtime fixture and attraction dies as does one of the sea turtles it helped rescue recently. Above: photo of Judge the sea otter courtesy Oregon Coast Aquarium).

It only took a day but the young green sea turtle that was rescued by Seaside Aquarium on December 3 died later the following evening. The turtle had made it to Oregon Coast Aquarium shortly after its discovery on that Sunday morning, but chances are never that good for hypothermic sea turtles found on these beaches. (See Second Sea Turtle Rescued from Oregon Coast Beaches).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for winter, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night; other deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; winter specials starting
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights and exclusive listings
In Waldport
Low October rates
In Yachats, Florence
Oct deals appear; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Once the green sea turtle arrived at the Newport facility, husbandry staff administered fluids, obtained blood samples, and conducted a physical assessment. The animal received X-rays the following morning. Staff said the sea turtle appeared responsive and passed waste, but a high white blood cell count warned that the turtle was likely fighting a significant infection.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium performed a necropsy on the animal to further ascertain the cause of death. Staff found no foreign material in the stomach or intestine, but samples will be evaluated for biotoxin exposure as well.

Meanwhile, the Olive Ridley turtle that was rescued by Seaside Aquarium on Thanksgiving is still doing okay. That turtle, named Turkey, continues to undergo treatment.

The saddest news for the Oregon Coast Aquarium is the passing of its much-loved sea otter, Judge. The oldest otter at the aquarium, he was a standout performer there since December 2003. He was originally rescued from Pacific Grove, California, some time before that, where he was found stranded. Just a small pup, Judge was taken to Monterey Bay Aquarium (MBA) for care and rehabilitation and was released soon afterward - but that was far from the last time MBA staff would lay eyes on him.

He was released after being involved in a special program that helped teach orphaned otter pups to take care of themselves by being introduced to mother sea. Not long after that, Judge was spotted in Monterey Bay interacting with humans in search of food. After seven more failed releases, wildlife professionals deemed the human-friendly sea otter non-releasable.

Judge now has an enduring legacy as the charismatic sea otter who loved human interaction, whether that be playing hide-and-seek with visitors or floating by the glass windows of his exhibit to people watch. It was this friendly demeanor along with his strikingly well-kept fur coat - Judge was a meticulous groomer - that cemented Judge as the fluffy face of the Aquarium’s 2013 ad-campaign. Where to stay in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

If you find a sea turtle on the beach, immediately note its location, remain nearby to observe it, and contact the Oregon State Police Tipline at 800-452-7888 or the Marine Mammal Stranding Network in Oregon, Washington, and California at 1-866-767-6114.

More photos of these animals below:

Oregon Coast Lodging

Green sea turtle photos below courtesy Seaside Aquarium:







 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Rescued Sea Turtle, Famed Otter at Oregon Coast Aquarium Die This Week
A longtime fixture and attraction dies as does one of the sea turtles it helped rescue recently. Seaside Aquarium, Newport
Central Oregon Coast's Yachats and Florence in December, January
Music, food, the holidays, a good helping of whales and even a festival of gems and minerals. Yachas events
Lincoln City's Holidays and Frivolities: December Highlights for Central Oreg...
Making plenty of waves in December: Lincoln City events
Sunny and Mostly Windless, Warm Oregon Coast - Maybe Ten Days
If you don't like the beaches warmer and less windy than the valley, then you should stay home
Oregon Coast a Series of Creature Features as of Late
Pyrosomes, baby velella, two sea turtles, lots of bull kelp and a shipwreck. Sciences, history
Japanese Fishing Boat Washes Up on N. Oregon Coast, near Cannon Beach
The 38-foot vessel came up on the beach on December 2. Seaside Aquarium
Second Sea Turtle Rescued from Oregon Coast Beaches
Seaside Aquarium snagged a juvenile green sea turtle off a beach along the Columbia River. Science
Gobs of Pyrosomes Hit Oregon Coast, Scientists Mystified - But There's a Theory
What's causing these wee beasties to beach in this region all of a sudden? Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted