Excessive Heat Watch Extends Beyond Valleys to Almost All of Oregon Coast

Published 08/01/2017 at 4:43 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – The heatwave warnings and excessive heat watches throughout Oregon this week have expanded beyond the valley and I-5 corridor to include the majority of the Oregon coast – except for one tiny patch around Lincoln County. Temps above 100, maybe as high as 109, are expected in the inland valley areas on Wednesday and Thursday, but even the north Oregon coast and the southern coast are expected to reach up into the upper 80s or low 90s on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Portland and Medford have issued the watches for the entire Oregon coast, which for the most part won't offer much relief from the heat warnings of 107 or more for much of the valley. Wednesday and Thursday will be the worst for all areas, with the inland areas to break records. The north coast and all of the southern Oregon between Reedsport and Brookings look to hit the 90s on Wednesday, before cooling slightly to the upper to lower 80s .

Oddly enough, only the central Oregon coast towns of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats and Florence appear to escape the big heat-up, sticking to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The excessive heat watch for the north Oregon coast and the southern coast is in effect throughout Wednesday. Heat warnings are in effect for the coast range and all of Oregon west of the Cascades from Tuesday through Friday night.

Most of the beaches return to the 80s or low 70s on Thursday or Friday.

“The longest heatwave since at least 2009 is expected for much of the Pacific Northwest this week,” the NWS said. “The hottest period will be Tuesday through Friday when afternoon high temperatures will be near or above 100 every day in the interior. Many sites will be close to all-time record high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday. Some relief is expected for the Coast Thursday or Friday and inland over the weekend. However high temperatures are expected to remain well above average through at least early next week.”

The NWS said all-time highs for Portland are definitely within reach, which was 107 degrees on two different occasions in the last 70 years. Nighttime lows will be uncomfortably warm in the low 70s, which will not allow for much cooling of buildings and homes.

Beach towns will remain cooler for one more day, thanks to a breezy but weak onshore flow.

This leaves the Oregon coast not much of an escape, except for Lincoln County and parts of Lane County. Thursday and Friday should be a better air conditioner along the coastline, however.

“The forecast models are also showing a surge of low-level southerly winds along the coast starting Thursday morning,” the NWS adi. “It is unclear just how far north this surge will extend during the day Thursday. It looks likely that it will affect the central Oregon coast, cooling temps off considerably. The north Oregon and south Washington coast are a bigger question mark. There is some model support for offshore winds continuing for portions of these zones well into Thursday, which could allow for another warm day. Confidence in this is not high at this time.” See Oregon Coast Weather for full, detailed predictions of each area.

Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted