Birds, Brews and Film on N. Oregon Coast

Published 07/19/2017 at 5:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Cannon Beach and Tillamook present some fascinating and fun aspects to the north Oregon coast in the coming week. One history museum hosts a talk on on the Wild West in movie literature, while another area let's you learn about birds at Haystack Rock and then enjoy some beer afterwards.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) is announcing an exciting new educational opportunity for adults age 21 and older. On July 26, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. participants will experience the splendor of Oregon coast beaches and observe Haystack Rock’s charismatic seabirds, followed by refreshing beers at Public Coast Brewery.

This camp will be led by 15-year HRAP veteran, Education and Volunteer Coordinator, bird enthusiast and intertidal extraordinaire, Lisa Habecker. Adults will enjoy this two-hour camp, learning about birds like the Black Oystercatcher, the Common Murre, and everyone’s favorite the beloved Tufted Puffin.

The camp then includes an introduction to tidepool creatures, and will finish off with a drink at Public Coast Brewing. This one day class is $35. Funds can be collected day of, but organizers urge you first register online at www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/HRAP/page/camps.

Participants will meet on the beach next to the red truck in front of Haystack Rock. They should prepare to immerse themselves in the elements (dressing for all types of weather), and should wear comfortable shoes for walking while considering the possibility of getting wet feet.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program, in its 32nd season on the beach, aims to protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock. Having educated over one million visitors, HRAP aims to provide sustainability-focused educational opportunities to a wide range of Cannon Beach visitors.

For more information, see their website at www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/HRAP/page/camps or contact Lisa Habecker, HRAP Education & Volunteer Coordinator, at 503-436-8064 or Habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.

Down the north Oregon coast a little ways, in Tillamook, the Tillamook Pioner Museum has a special speaker. As part of its TCPM’s Great Speaker Series, the museum welcomes Richard Etulain back, this time for “The Magic West on Film.” The presentation happens Saturday, July 22 at 3 p.m. in the Museum’s Main Gallery.

An entertaining and informative speaker, Dr. Etulain will explore the Wild West as seen in the movies and on television. He is Professor Emeritus of History from the University of New Mexico as well as the author of over 50 books including The Life and Legends of Calamity Jane and Lincoln and Oregon Country Politics in the Civil War Era. Sponsored by the TCPM’s Daisy Fund, this program is free and open to the public.

The TCPM is at 2106 2nd St, Tillamook, Oregon. For more information, visit www.tcpm.org or call 503.842.4553.



















