This Week's Oregon Coast Weather Changes to a Bit More Gray

Current Conditions : 41.5F / 5.3C, Light Rain - 9:11 PM PST Dec. 22
22 Dec 2016 at 9:11pm
Temperature: 41.5°F / 5.3°C | Humidity: 95% | Pressure: 29.70in / 1006hPa (Falling) | Conditions: Light Rain | Wind Direction: SSW | Wind Speed: 0.0mph / 0.0km/h
Tonight as of Dec. 22 2:22 PM PST
22 Dec 2016 at 2:22pm
Tonight - Cloudy. Rain increasing later this evening. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
Friday as of Dec. 22 2:22 PM PST
22 Dec 2016 at 2:22pm
Friday - Rain in the morning...then showers. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.
Friday Night as of Dec. 22 2:22 PM PST
22 Dec 2016 at 2:22pm
Friday Night - Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening...then a chance of showers. Lows around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

Oregon coast weather will shift down suddenly from the previously-predicted lovely sun and fun for this week. Most of the week will have patchy fog and either cloudy to mostly cloudy.

However, this often means a lot of quick moving between squalls and sunny patches, which helps make April the Most Photogenic Time of the Year on the Oregon coast. You run a good chance of catching dramatic shots like the one above.

See the page below for more to do on the Oregon coast this week and in the coming weeks, including attractions, sights, events and things that make spring unique.

What's next for Oregon coast weather? See the full forecasts, currents condtions and constant weather alerts for
