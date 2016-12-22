|
This Week's Oregon Coast Weather Changes to a Bit More Gray
Oregon coast weather will shift down suddenly from the previously-predicted lovely sun and fun for this week. Most of the week will have patchy fog and either cloudy to mostly cloudy.
However, this often means a lot of quick moving between squalls and sunny patches, which helps make April the Most Photogenic Time of the Year on the Oregon coast. You run a good chance of catching dramatic shots like the one above.
See the page below for more to do on the Oregon coast this week and in the coming weeks, including attractions, sights, events and things that make spring unique.
