Blues Benefit and Barbecue Gives Central Oregon Coast Icon a Boost

Published 07/08/2017 at 6:24 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Get ready to fill your bellies with barbecue and then dance it all off with a heaping helping of blues, Oregon coastal style. Saturday, July 22 is the second annual Blues Benefit & Barbecue at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, the yearly fundraiser for this icon of music and the arts on the central Oregon coast.

The evening will feature East Texas style blues by the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and bluesman Randy McAllister and his four-piece band, along with many mouth-watering treats, all raising money for the non-profit center.

The Blues Benefit's barbecue dinners are made on site in the LCCC kitchen by Chef Judy Hardy. There will also be a prize raffle. Dinner, which includes slow-cooked beef brisket, potato salad, beans, white bread and peach cobbler, will be served at 6 pm. Show-only ticket holders will be admitted at 6:45, with the music to start at 7, in the auditorium of the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Hwy. 101, inside the historic Delake School.

Randy McAllister has been flying in the face of convention his whole career. No smoke, no mirrors, no choreography, no industry machines - just driving drums and world-class harmonica, surrounding incredible songs and vocals you won’t soon forget.

"If Mark Twain had envisioned a 21st century roots musician, he might have created a character like Randy McAllister, with an easy-going persona and a wry, and an observant wit. McAllister weaves material in the singer/songwriter tradition, with nods to a variety of styles. He is one of those rare artists who is able to meld genres such as gospel, blues, country, Tex-Mex, rock and zydeco together and come away with something that is uniquely him,” said one critic.

The LCCC is an important attraction on the central Oregon coast, providing a variety of arts and economic boosts to the area in and around Lincoln City. Over the course of each year, it offers arts classes and other activities for both kids and adults - for both visitors and locals. It also enriches the town's live music and culinary scene with a host of vibrant shows spanning all genres, some of which feature foodie aspects that are a tad legendary. It's also the grounds for the weekly Lincoln City Farmers and Crafters Market.

Dinner and show tickets for the Blues Benefit on July 22 are $30 for adults, $15 for youth ages 18 and younger. Show-only tickets are $16 for adults, $10 for youth. There will be a no-host bar, with Northwest beers by the bottle and wines by the glass.

All proceeds from the 2017 Blues Benefit will go to the operations of the nonprofit Lincoln City Cultural Center, a nonprofit center for creativity and community in the heart of Lincoln City. Tickets are sold online via the center's website, lincolncity-culturalcenter.org (click "buy tickets"), by calling the center at 541-994-9994. Or, buy them in person at the Info Center, inside the LCCC at 540 NE Hwy. 101. It's open six days a week (every day except Tuesday) from 10 am to 5 pm.























