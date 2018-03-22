Winter Advisory for Oregon Coast Range Passes Until Late Friday

Published 03/22/2018 at 6:35 PM PDT - Updated 03/22/2018 at 6:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – Just in time to inconvenience spring breakers, the Oregon Coast Range passes are under a winter advisory, in effect until 5 p.m. Friday. The higher elevations of Highway 26, Highway 18, Highway 126 and Highway 6 will be getting some accumulations of snow, from about three to seven inches.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland issued the advisory today, covering the upper half of the coast range, from Astoria / Portland to Florence / Eugene.

“Plan on difficult travel conditions,” the NWS said. “Expect reduced visibilities at times. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.”

Snow levels will drop overnight from 3,000 to 1,000 feet, but no snow is expected on the valley floors or the Oregon coast. However, some parts of the north coast received a very light dusting of snow early Thursday for about two minutes.

The rest of the weekend calls for minor amounts of snow in the coast range, from about an inch of accumulation on Saturday shrinking to less than half an inch on Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms and hail are likely in the forecast over the weekend as well for the beaches and passes.

Weather for spring break on the beaches is looking at mostly cloudy with some amounts of rain, but a fair amount of sun breaks after Monday. The NWS is predicting showers at times on Saturday, but giving way to partly sunny on Sunday. Occasional showers and mostly cloudy to partly sunny typifies the rest of the week, with better weather kicking in later. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

