Oregon Coast Spring Break Conditions: Nary a Dry Day

Published 03/25/2017

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – No one likes it when it rains on their parade, but they like it even less when it rains on their spring break. And this is mostly what it will do throughout this week, which also includes whale watch week and the big SOLVE Beach Cleanup on April 1.

For those looking for fun in the sun, most places in Oregon – especially the coast and inland valleys – will not provide much sun and not much else but rain. However, large waves may be in store, and that should make for more than a little entertainment.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland, it's going to rain most of the time through the weekend and weekdays, with a bit of a chance of sun on Friday.

“An upper level trough along the coast and its associated onshore flow will keep showers going overnight into Saturday, then decrease later Saturday and Saturday evening as the upper trough moves east and the onshore flow decreases,” the NWS said. “The next front will bring another good dose of rain and some breezes to the area Sunday. The next system will bring more rain to the area Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.”

The forecasts for the north Oregon coast (as in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita and Pacific City) and the central coast (Newport, Lincoln City, Yachats) are essentially identical.

Saturday will have showers in the morning and then another chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be around 50, but winds fairly low at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be more rainy and with highs around 50. Winds pick up then to around 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. The NWS said the chance of rain nearly 100 percent, and it could possibly make for a quarter of inch of rain.

Monday will again be showers on the beaches and mid-range winds from 5 to 15 mph and highs around 50.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be more of the same, but the chances of rain are up around 70 percent and then up to 90 percent by Wednesday.

Thursday, things begin to calm a little. Highs again will be a chilly 50 degrees but the chance of showers lessens to 50 percent.

Friday the NWS is predicting to be partly sunny, although those models are far enough ahead that this is not certain at this point.

The NWS seems to indicate the trends could move towards drier weather on Saturday, April 1, which is the day of the SOLVE Beach Cleanup.

The agency said on its forecast discussion page there does not appear to be a day-long stretch of dry weather, but there should be periods of calm on some of the days.

Unfortunately, both the rain and the seas don't bode well for whale watch week. Whales are harder to spot in big wave situations because they act like trenches and hide the big beasts. Also, if the seas are rough they are less likely to come close to shore.

However, rocky areas may be fun to watch the waves crashing, such as at Yachats or Depoe Bay.

On Saturday, combined seas will be over ten feet, and slightly rough going for vessels (and whales) as well as on the beaches. Be careful during high tides that day.

Sunday, combined seas rise to 12 feet, and then to about 11 feet on Monday.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, combined seas will be around 13 to 15 feet, again getting slightly dangerous.





















