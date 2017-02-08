Pirates Invade Wild Racing Event on Oregon Coast - and It Gets Dirty

(Newport, Oregon) – Mud obstacle sports and pirates. These aren't two things that normally go together, but in the central Oregon coast town of Newport it's a thing. It's a big thing.

August 12 is the date of the annual Buccaneer Rampage Mud Obstacle Race in Newport – the only one of its kind in all of Oregon, and certainly the Oregon coast.

Mud obstacle course racing is a rapidly growing sport across the nation and Newport is proud to call itself home to one of these races. Newport Parks and Recreation hosts this yearly festival of fun, and this year it's added a new competitive race with prizes, and the kids' portion of the event is increasing in size and popularity.

The Buccaneer Rampage Mud Obstacle Race starts at 11 a.m. at the Newport Municipal Airport and runs until 3 p.m. Expected to draw well over 150 athletes, with many dressed as pirates, runners will rampage through mounds of mud and surprise obstacles.

“This race is designed to be fun and challenging while appealing to a wide range of participants,” said Mike Cavanaugh, Sports Coordinator for Newport Parks and Recreation. “It’s not your typical 5K race. It’s more of an adventure for everyone participating. We encourage both individuals and teams to register for the event.”

The course features a number of obstructions that will be spread over muddy terrain. The race will have obstacles such as wall climbs, mud crawls, cargo nets and running in-between.



“Each year we’ve tried to add to the race,” Cavanaugh said. “We hope to have some new obstacles that everyone will like. If you don’t want to race, come out and cheer on the racers. Spectating is free and it's fun to watch everyone get dirty!”



This is now the second year of the kid's race, held after the adults have finished. Kids' registration is $15. This is for kids under 15 years old.

Cavanaugh said this is the part that has been growing quickly.

“It really makes the event family friendly,” Cavanaugh said. “The kids course is a shorter version taken from the adult course. Part of their course entails jumping over tires, running through foam, and crawling through our the famous mud.”

New this year is the competitive division. The first wave of runners will compete against each other for the best time. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female. Cavanaugh said it's an idea that has been floating around for years and was finally implemented.

There will be music, food and a beer garden throughout the day. Prizes will be given to the best male and female pirate costume.

Online pre-registration is $40 by August 10. Day of registration is $45 and will close fifteen minutes prior to the race. The kid’s race is $10.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the youth scholarship program at the Newport Recreation Center. These funds allow children from economically, disadvantaged households the opportunity to participate in a number of fantastic recreation programs.

Online pre-registration is $40 by August 10. Day of registration is $45 and will close fifteen minutes prior to the race. The kid’s race is $10. M.Cavanaugh@NewportOregon.gov or call 541-574-5453. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

















