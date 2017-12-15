Ceremony for New Newberg-Dundee Bypass Towards Oregon Coast

Published 12/15/2017 at 3:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newberg, Oregon) – A small celebration for a massive undertaking: the Newberg-Dundee Bypass Phase 1 project. Monday, December 18 will be the ribbon cutting ceremony for the bypass road, which is expected to ease travel to and from the Oregon coast a little bit. It will take place at 2:30 p.m., at a location along the Bypass that is just east of Chehalem Creek, between Newberg and Dundee.

The ceremony will feature Governor Kate Brown and other federal, state and local dignitaries. The event is being sponsored by ODOT and the Yamhill County Parkway Committee and is open to the general public.

The road will not be open to traffic until early January, but once it does so the Bypass is expected to greatly reduce congestion and travel time along Highway 99W – officially known as OR 99W - through the two towns. This route is a major one between Portland and the central Oregon coast, and it's expected to make that trip sizably quicker as well, much as the bypass around McMinnville shortens the drive to the beaches.

The $252 million project will be completed in just over four years on schedule and on budget. The project consists of almost 4 miles of new 2-lane roadway connecting OR 99W just west of Dundee to OR 219 south of Newberg. Springbrook Road was reconstructed to connect the Bypass with OR 99W east of downtown Newberg.

This expansive project boasts 10 new bridges that hover over gulleys, other roads, railroad tracks and more, and it includes one bridge that is almost half a mile long – making it one of the longest bridges in Oregon. Its official route number is OR 18, adding another segment to the already existing road just beyond Yamhill County that connects with the Oregon Coast Range.

Speed limits will be at 55 mph on the new Bypass, and it will have at least two new TripCheck cameras to assist those traveling through the area.

On top of shortening the drive to the Oregon coast, those living in Dundee and Newberg will find large truck traffic decreased by 50 to 75 percent.

Soon, motorists will enter the Bypass at new intersections at OR 99W west of Dundee and another at OR 219 just south of Newberg. Other intersections connecting the Bypass to Springbrook Road were recently rebuilt to control traffic there.

The full Bypass will be an 11-mile, four-lane limited access expressway around the cities of Dundee and Newberg. Phase 2 of the project will connect the Bypass at OR 219 and at OR 99W near Rex Hill east of Newberg.

Access to the December 18 event will be at OR 219 and the Bypass (OR 18) where signage and flaggers will direct (OR 219) southbound and northbound traffic on to the Bypass. A shuttle will be available to help those visitors with disabilities.

























