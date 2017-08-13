Two Beach Cleanups in August on N. and Central Oregon Coast

Published 08/13/2017 at 3:23 PM PDT - Updated 08/13/2017 at 4:03 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Two big cleanup efforts are taking place in August along the Oregon coast: one up north in Cannon Beach and another in Newport. Amid all the concerns about extra beach trash during this busy season and the proliferation of tiny bits of plastic on regional sands, these events are timely.

In Newport, the local Surfrider chapter is asking for volunteers for yet another cleanup effort. It's the fourth of this year's beach scouring events, taking place on Saturday, August 19 at Agate Beach Wayside from 12 to 3 p.m.

Organizer say that since this year is the 50th anniversary of the Oregon Beach Bill, it's in that spirit that they've invited anyone and everyone to participate in collecting litter and marine debris. The Surfrider Foundation’s Newport Chapter will provide supplies and crew leaders. This is an opportunity to work locally on an important environmental issue and have fun. The day will be family friendly, so bring the kids to the beach.

For more information on the beach cleanup series visit https://newport.surfrider.org/summer-beach-cleanup-series/.

In Cannon Beach, Sea Turtles Forever is partnering with Sleepy Monk Coffee Roasters and the Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) for an interesting micro-plastic recovery event. It all happens on August 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and they need volunteers. Participants should meet near the lifeguard tower in front of Haystack Rock. It's free to join up and open to the public. Gloves, all supplies necessary to filter plastic out of the sand, light beverages and snacks will be provided.

Marine plastics absorb toxic chemicals. They wash up in waves along the Oregon coast and become buried in the sand. The toxins in the plastic are released when exposed to heat, and so when building a campfire those toxins are emitted straight into your food. They also get on anything near the campfire like your skin and your clothes.

Nearly every beach in the world has micro-plastic landfall. Scientists estimate 1 million seabirds die from ingesting micro-plastic each year. Sea turtles nesting on beaches have also fallen victim to micro-plastics. Sea Turtles Forever’s Micro-Plastic Removal Team has developed an “easy-to-remove” technology and is leading a global initiative to clean up marine plastic from beaches all over the world.

Volunteers for this event will get to take part in this initiative as they use STF’s technology to remove micro-plastics from Cannon Beach. Volunteers that have participated in past removals have described the experience as one of the most fulfilling things they have ever done.

The Haystack Rock Awareness Program is a stewardship program whose mission is to protect, through education, the intertidal and seabird life of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge and Marine Garden at Haystack Rock. Since its modest beginnings in 1985, HRAP has educated and inspired over nine hundred thousand adults and children to learn about the natural resources at Haystack Rock and in other places on our Earth. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

For questions, call the Haystack Rock Awareness Program City of Cannon Beach at 503-436-8079. http://www.ci.cannon-beach.or.us/ or facebook.com/haystackrockawarenessprogram.

