Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Ongoing Food Tour to Encompass 100 Miles of Oregon Coast

Published 04/09/2018 at 3:45 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Ongoing Food Tour to Encompass 100 Miles of Oregon Coast

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Think of it as an ongoing food festival on the north Oregon coast: one that never really ends, and one that goes for 100 miles. (Above

Technically, it’s an ongoing food tour called the North Coast Food Trail, one that stretches all over Tillamook County and includes over 60 businesses throughout the towns and villages that encompass this stretch of coastline. It all kicks off at Pelican Brewing in Tillamook on April 14 with a foodie event called Coastally Crafted.

Coastally Crafted is a beer and cheese tasting extravaganza, put together by Pelican Brewing and Tillamook Creamery, in conjunction with Visit Tillamook.

The North Coast Food Trail is the first of its kind in the state.

It’s not just restaurants making up this tour for the tummy: a huge array of food-oriented firms will be featured. You’ll find farms, farmers’ markets, breweries, wineries, distilleries, restaurants, cooking schools, guided tours and experiences, lodgings and retail stores. Participants will be denoted on a map, to be handed out at the event and available at participating businesses and online, as well as on the North Coast Food Trail website and through signage. One known participant is a small resort of vacation rentals called Sheltered Nook at Tillamook Bay. All of it to show the abundance of Oregon’s north coast.

You’ll find them in Neskowin, Pacific City, Netarts, Tillamook, Bay City, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Nehalem and Manzanita. Some of the tour reaches down to Lincoln City and Depoe Bay and all the way up to Cannon Beach, making that 100 miles of a coastal culinary scene.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

“This is the first food trail in Oregon covering multiple types of products and services connected to food,” said Nan Devlin, tourism director of Visit Tillamook Coast. “We’re eager to spread the word regionally and nationally that this is a great addition to Oregon’s reputation for food and exploration.

“Often, those of us in the Northwest return to the same places on the coast over and over again, without knowing what else is just a short drive away. We hope the North Coast Food Trail will help visitors find new restaurants to try, adventures to go on, and places to stay and shop.”

There has long been praise for Portland’s culinary scene and that of Oregon’s wine country, but the north Oregon coast is going through its own renaissance in food and agriculture. The area has welcomed a new generation of farmers, fishers, producers, harvesters, chefs and guide services who are drawn to the bountiful and beautiful natural environment.

The trail was made possible through funding from Travel Oregon and Visit Tillamook Coast, as well as the Lincoln City Visitor Bureau and the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Coastally Crafted is from noon to 4 p.m. on April 14 and will focus on beer and cheese pairings. Entry is $10, and includes a tote bag, taster glass and 10 tasting tokens for sampling beers. Children 12 and under get in for free. Participating breweries include Pelican Brewing, Werner Brewing, Public Coast Brewing and Depoe Bay Brewing. Participating creameries include Tillamook Creamery, Nestucca Bay Creamery, Briar Rose Creamery and Willamette Valley Cheese. Other vendors are Mercury Coast, Nehalem River Ranch, Nehalem Bay Winery, Salmonberry Saloon, Brickyard Farms and North Fork 53.

For more information on the North Coast Food Trail, visit www.northcoastfoodtrail.com. For more information on Coastally Crafted, visit www.pelicanbrewing.com/happenings.

Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging

 








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Ongoing Food Tour to Encompass 100 Miles of Oregon Coast
The North Coast Food Trail includes all of Tillamook County and beyond. Cannon Beach events, Depoe Bay events, Lincoln City events, Manzanita events, Garibaldi events, Pacific City events
Central Oregon Coast's Ocean Terrace: Lincoln City Motel with History
Ocean Terrace Condominiums has a rich history and a lot of beach finds
Heaviest Storm Delayed But Still Coming to Portland, Oregon Coast
NWS extended high wind warning through 10 a.m. and high surf advisory through 1 p.m.
What Are These Curious Branch-Like Patterns on Oregon Coast Beaches?
These intensely intricate, feather patterns are some trippy geology. Sciences
River Cleanup and Stellar Concert on Central Oregon Coast in April
The Brazilian String Trio on April 7 and the Siletz River Cleanup on April 14. Lincoln City events
12 Days of Earth Day Returns to Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast
12 Days of Earth Day in Cannon Beach, happening April 11 - 22. Cannon Beach events
This N. Oregon Coast Hotspot Hides a Spooky, Historical Attraction Upstairs
You can never visit, but we can show what's there. Seaside Aquarium, Cannon Beach, Astoria
The Surreal, Bubble-like Creatures on Oregon Coast Beaches and Their Faux Glow
What about those bubbles that look different and don't seem to dissipate? Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted