Latest on Oregon Coast Crabbing - New Dock for N. Coast Lake

Published 03/12/2018 at 8:35 PM PDT - Updated 03/12/2018 at 8:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – Good news abounds for those who love fishing and crabbing on the Oregon coast, with a new dock coming to a favorite near-shore lake and the entire coastline has opened up to crabbing in all ways.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this week it has opened up recreational and commercial crabbing from Cape Blanco, north of Port Orford, to the California border. Levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid in crabs were seen to drop significantly in crab samples, thus opening up the whole Oregon coast to recreational and commercial crabbing, free of restrictions.

Prior to this commercial crabbers were required to gut crabs in the area from Cape Blanco to the California border – but this requirement is now also lifted.

It is still always recommended that crab be eviscerated and the guts or butter discarded prior to cooking. When whole crab are cooked in liquid, domoic acid may leach into the cooking liquid. It is recommended to discard the cooking liquid, and do not use it in other dishes, such as sauces, broths, soups, roux, etc. The consumption of crab viscera is also not recommended.

ODA and ODFW will continue monitoring marine toxins in crab and shellfish to ensure that the concentrations remain below the alert level.

For more information, call ODA’s shellfish safety information hotline at (800) 448-2474 or visit the ODA shellfish closures web page at https://oda.direct/ShellfishClosures.





Three agencies are coming together in the Tillamook area to build a new dock at Cape Meares Lake, which is right at the beginning of the Bayocean Spit. Partnering on the project are the Tillamook Anglers, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), and Tillamook County.

Construction begins March 15 and is expected to last through April 16. The new dock will be located on the southwest corner of the lake near the intersection of the Bayocean Dike Road and Bayocean Road.

The old dock was removed around 2004 after severe storm damage. It had served the public since 1991.

Ron Rehn, Salmon Trout Enhancement Program (STEP) biologist for ODFW’s North Coast Watershed District, said the objective here is to provide anglers a safe place to fish.

“Currently most bank angling takes place along the shoulder of Bayocean Road, which can create safety issues,” Rehn said. “The new dock will provide access away from the road and put anglers over deeper water, improving the chances for catching fish and having a positive experience.”

ODFW stocks approximately 13,000 rainbow trout in addition to surplus adult hatchery winter steelhead in Cape Meares Lake.

Funding for this project was provided by a donation from Loren Parks and the Tillamook Anglers, with major portion funded through a grant from the ODFW Fish Restoration and Enhancement Program. Remaining assistance was provided by Tillamook County and the ODFW North Coast STEP Program. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour









Photo below courtesy Seaside Aquarium

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted