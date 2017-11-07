Where to Find Oregon Coast Rooms, Lodging for the Eclipse

Published 07/11/2017 at 11:34 PM PDT - Updated 07/11/2017 at 11:38 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Believe it or not, not everything is completely sold out on the central Oregon coast when it comes to lodgings for the great eclipse on August 21. It's true that it's a bit on the spendy side, with many rooms going for extra high prices and two- or three-night minimums. You're not going to find a place to stay on the cheap for this interstellar event.

Moreover, there are some nasty gougings going on, where some Oregon coast hotels have been busted by regional media for taking reservations a year or more ahead of time, then cancelling them, only to repost the room as available but for $1000 or more.

Most are actually in the $400 - $600 range at this time, especially those that are playing by the rules.

For those looking for places to stay, you may have some better luck below. You won't get gouged, but again – it won't be cheap.

The path of totality essentially runs from just north of Pacific City, down through Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Seal Rock and Waldport.

For the Pacific City area, see the lodging alerts on the Pacific City lodging page for room availability.

For Lincoln City, see the Lincoln City lodging page for those alerts, and keep checking back because some change and some are added.

For Depoe Bay and Gleneden Beach, the Depoe Bay lodging page shows alerts for hotels and vacation rentals that have openings.

The Newport lodging page has a surprisingly decent amount still listed, but again check back as things change and are added periodically.

The Yachats / Waldport lodging page is useful for alerts as there are definitely still some openings there, and it is a quick drive up to the edge of totality. However, you may find traffic at a standstill on the way into the path.

For those want to be right in the middle of the path of totality and in the lap of some serious luxury, Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition is auctioning off a week-long stay (Aug. 18-25) at an oceanfront resort, in a condo donated by a member. The resort is located at Otter Crest, between Newport and Depoe Bay, right about where the total eclipse hits the United States for the very first time, almost to the second.

The fully furnished condo sleeps up to six. The week’s rental will go to the highest bidder as of August 1. The auction has begun, and bidding is up to $1,050 at this time. Given that the market value of the week’s lodging is $2,000 in an ordinary week, the leading bid thus far is a modest price indeed for a front-row seat at the celestial event of the century.

Funds gained through the auction go to Oregon Shores to support the organization’s work to protect Oregon’s public shoreline and coastal resources.

For more information about the auction, and a link to the auction site, go to https://oregonshores.org/.

