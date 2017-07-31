Oregon Coast's Newest Hot Attraction: Cannon Beach Escape Room

Published 07/31/2017 at 4:43 AM PDT - Updated 07/31/2017 at 4:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - Did you know pirates left a treasure in Cannon Beach? Did you know there was a secret lair beneath Haystack Rock?

Well, that's part of a new adventure attraction on the north Oregon coast, anyway. It's the basis of a wildly engaging new feature in this area that's causing a huge buzz: the Cannon Beach Escape Room.

The brainchild of Portlanders Blake Lyman and Natalie Miller, it's been the hit of the summer. Lyman said it's a live adventure room, essentially, but a little different than many that feature zombies or disarming a nuclear bomb in that there really isn't anyone you interact with it. And it's very family friendly.

These are live puzzles that are a bit more about the mind rather than a visceral running around, but with the adrenaline-inducing push to solve it in time.

It takes two to 10 people at a time, and currently features two different scenarios.

“They're placed in a room and have one hour to find their way out by finding clues and solving puzzles,” Lyman said. “We have two rooms running, each with its own theme and back story. Our first is Escape From One Eyed Jack. Our contestants are survivors of a shipwreck who have been kidnapped by One Eyed Jack, the most evil pirate in the Pacific. He's locked you in his captains quarters and will make you walk the plank at dawn, but a rogue pirate has left a series of clues to a way out.”

The second room is the “Escape the Hideout of Claude Van Vinci” world, Lyman said, and there's a touch of The DaVinci Code in this one.

“The secret hideout of famed art thief and super villain Claude Van Vinci has been discovered under Haystack Rock,” Lyman said. “He's recently stolen Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh and contestants have an hour to secure the painting and find a way out before the tide comes in and blocks the entrance, allowing Van Vinci enough time to return and catch you.”

The first room is built to look like a pirate ship. The second is built to look like the underground lair of a super villain. And no, Miller and Lyman did not build a replica of the gargantuan Haystack Rock.

Those familiar with puzzle-solving video games will find the territory familiar, Lyman said.

Canon Beach Escape Room occupies the space once known as Mike's Bikes, which was a landmark on the north Oregon coast for about three decades. The pair come from a technology background, but it was Miller who grew up here in Oregon and loved heading to the beach when she was a kid.

The pair share a love of escape rooms as well as the beach (although Lyman said their dog apparently loves it more). Inspiration for this seemed kind of a natural progression, with the surprising added dimension of these two tech heads seeing something is increasingly missing from our high tech world.

“Once we realized there was a possibility of bringing these two things together, it made total sense,” Lyman said. “We want to bring something new and fun to the community and provide some entertainment options that work for groups of all ages and backgrounds. It's rare these days to put away a device for an hour and interact with people so directly, and that's something we wanted to share with this community.”

For now, the escape rooms are largely set and there aren't any plans to add any new ones.

“In time, we'll change the puzzles in our rooms and may look at creating new themes and back stories, too,” Lyman said.

Also unlike a lot of other escape rooms, the doors are not locked. You can leave at any time, but the place does not have bathrooms (you have to use the public restrooms a few doors down by the Cannon Beach Chamber) and you forfeit your paid one hour if you do leave.

Employees watch what's happening on closed circuit monitors to make sure everything's going smoothly, and some hints may be dropped by them via walkie-talkie. However, hints are largely laid out in videos, which also can give you time reminders.

Escape room sessions are $25 for adults and $20 for kids 14 and under. They also offer special options for groups up to ten. Some walk-ins are accepted but making a reservation ahead of time is the best idea.

Summer hours are 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday through Monday, except Saturday which runs until 10 p.m. 248 N Spruce St, Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-862-7907. http://www.cannonbeachescaperoom.com. - Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour







Agents wanted to recover art stolen by the super villain Claude Van Vinci. Do you have what it takes? Find out at the Cannon Beach Escape Room.

