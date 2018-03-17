Festival of Illusions Returns to Oregon Coast for Both Spring Breaks

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A truly magical time is happening on the central Oregon coast for spring break as the 2018 Festival of Illusions once again pops into existence at the Lincoln City Cultural Center from March 25 through April 5. It’s a week worth of waterproof fun, whatever the coastal weather brings, with nightly magic shows and art workshops at family-friendly prices. (Above: the Bubble Man).

This time around, there will be two nights of Jugglemania with Rhys Thomas, along with performances by Joe Black and his brand of hypnotism, amazing feats of mentalism with Brian Ledbetter, physical comedy by the international performer Stefano Iaboni, and the festival premiere of Dr. Delusion’s Illusions. The Amazing Bubble Man returns for two nights, with his famed mastery of bubbles big and small on March 26 and 27.

The Festival of Illusions syncs up with spring breaks for both Washington schools and Oregon’s public schools.

“Don’t let it rain (or snow, or wind) on your family parade,” said executive director Niki Price. “Infuse your vacation with magic and wonder, through the Festival of Illusions.”

One highlight is March 31 with the Fool’s Day Cabaret, an evening of songs, dances, tricks, jokes, skits and music to raise money for the Lincoln City Warming Shelter - because homelessness is no joke. Tickets are $20, and showtime is 7 pm. Young artists are invited to enjoy the drop-in Abracadabra Art Workshop offers guided projects and “free art” zones, for just $5 per person. This year, the workshop will be open from 1-4 pm from Monday, March 26, through Friday, March 30.

Sunday, March 25 sees the festival kickoff, with Dr. Delusion’s Illusions at 7 p.m. The festival opens with Dr. Delusions' Comedy & Magic Show. The Doctor (aka Bob Whitlatch) specializes in pleasing audiences of all ages with his own blend of fun and mystery. http://drdelusion.com/

On March 26 and 27 comes The Amazing Bubble Man, where the auditorium will be afloat with the bubble magic and comedy of Louis Pearl. He combines the art, magic, science and fun of bubbles, and is a favorite at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.



Mentalist Brian Ledbetter headlines on Wednesday, March 28, with his uncanny display of mindreading: predictions come true, thoughts are read and objects are moved without anyone touching them.

On Thursday, March 29 you can catch Alexander, Master of Marvels, with classics of magic and original tricks manipulating balls, bills, coins, cards, rope, rings and everyday objects. Things will appear, multiply, transform and vanish at his fingertips, and in the hands of the audience. According to the LCCC, someone will get sawed in half.

On April 1 the center is closed for Easter, but resumes the festival again on April 2 and 3 with Jugglemania by Rhys Thomas. Magician Jeff Evans headlines April 4, specializing in gags like “Sparky the Trained Chicken” and his “ridiculously dangerous” escape stunt from ropes, chains, and padlocks.

The festival’s finale brings Joe Black, a traveling magician who has is even better known as an expert hypnotist. He was also a televised finalist on “America’s Got Talent.”



Other attractions at the LCCC provide more means of enjoying this part of the central Oregon coast. You’ll find the official Lincoln City Visitor Information Center & Gift Shop here, packed with local information and volunteers to answer your questions. Maps, hats, coloring books, handmade gifts and coastal souvenirs are among the finds. The center will be giving away mini-agates for the kids.

All evening shows begin at the same time: 7 pm, with doors open at 6:30 pm. Thanks to the festival’s premier sponsors, the Historic Anchor Inn and the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau, evening show tickets are $8 for youth ages 6-18, and $15 for adults 19 and older. Tickets are on sale now at the center’s website, www.lincolncityculturalcenter.org (click “Buy Tickets”), by calling 541-994-9994, or in person at the Lincoln City Visitor Information Center, located inside the LCCC. at 540 NE Hwy. 101 inside the historic Delake School. Lincoln City, Oregon. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour. More on Lincoln City below:





















