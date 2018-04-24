Free Fishing Day, Birding Event on Central Oregon Coast

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 04/24/2018 at 7:16 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) – If you have a love of nature, and wish to dig a little deeper into it, the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City brings unique means of outdoor fun with a family fishing day and a birding opportunity. (Above: Devil's Lake in Lincoln City).

On April 28, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) will host a family fishing event at Devils Lake in Lincoln City. It goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Regatta Park.

ODFW said it will stock the lake with 7,000 rainbow trout the night before the event, which includes 3,500 fish that will be released in a large net pen reserved for youth fishing.

Staff from ODFW will be there to hand out equipment, alongside the assistance they’ll give to youth in showing kids how to bait, cast, and "reel in" their catch. Kids will then be able to keep two fish from inside the fish enclosure, after which they can continue fishing in the lake until they meet the 5 fish limit.

ODFW said these events are created in order to help families learn how to fish together and grow more interested in taking the little ones outdoors.

“There is also a great playground at Regatta Park, so pack a lunch and stay a while,” ODFW said in a release.

The fishing enclosure is reserved for youth fishing, but adults can get tips on basic rigging, fish identification and casting at the event.

Kids 11 and under can fish free at this event. Youth 12-17 need a youth license, which can be purchased for $10 online at the ODFW website or any field office or license outlet. Licenses will not be sold at the event.

Regatta Park is located on the south west side of Devils Lake. From Highway 101, take NE 14th St east for about ½ mile until you see the sign for Regatta Park on the right. There is parking by the dock, and overflow parking is available along the one-way road in and out of the park.

For a list of other family fishing events, visit ODFW online at www.myodfw.com and click on Workshops & Events.

On Saturday, May 12, the Lincoln City Audubon Society shows people around parts of Cascade Head in search of bird-watching opportunities. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., it’s The Villages at Cascade Head with ASLC guide Mark Elliott. View Anna’s Hummingbirds, Black-headed Grosbeaks, Wilson’s Warblers, sandpipers, gulls and Surf Scoters as they walk through mixed woodlands, forest, marsh and coastline.

You will meet at the west end of West Devil’s Lake Road (just past the golf course).

It’s an easy to moderate walk through forest, wetlands and coastline. No prior birding experience required, binoculars and guidebooks available. Call 541-992-9720 or visit their website. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Coastal Spotlight


