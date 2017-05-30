Newport Holds Detailed Exhibit on Oregon Coast Fisheries

Published 05/30/2017 at 2:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Starting June 1, the past, present and future of Oregon coast commercial fishing comes to life in Newport, when its Pacific Maritime Heritage Center opens its latest exhibit called: “Our Beautiful and Wild Oregon Fisheries, 150 years of Innovation.” Whether you work in fisheries of the Oregon coast or simply enjoy its bounty while sitting at the table, organizers say this exhibit has something for everyone.

The story told in this exhibit is of Oregon’s successful emergence as a world leader in sustainable seafood and the very sound reasons for eating local seafood. This is the story of local fishermen, fish processors, fishery managers, scientists, conservation groups and port communities meeting the challenges and opportunities of wild harvest fisheries to feed a growing population.

Museum visitors will be afforded a rare opportunity to be immersed in the fascinating and little understood story behind Oregon and the Yaquina Bay’s far reaching and economically vital commercial fishing fleet. The largest fisheries in Oregon: Dungeness crab, pink shrimp, albacore tuna, Chinook salmon, groundfish, and pacific whiting are central to this exhibit. Politics, regulations, globalization, consumer food preferences, environmental conservation, and old fashion seat-of-your pants ingenuity have all shaped the region’s commercial fishing fleet and maritime culture.

Oregon contributes a small part of the global fish catch, but it is a huge part of the Oregon coast economy. By minimizing habitat impacts and being selective in catching target species, Oregon has some of the best-managed fisheries in the world.

This exhibit, over a year-and-a-half in the making, was curated by Local Ocean Seafood restaurant owner, Laura Anderson. It is the largest and most complex exhibit to date at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center. Local fishermen, scientists, environmentalists, educators, photographers, and fisheries regulators all played an active part in developing this community exhibit. This exhibit was funded in part by: Oregon Trawl Commission, Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission, Oregon Salmon Commission, Oregon Albacore Commission, Pacific Seafoods, Bornstein Seafoods, and Local Ocean.

The Lincoln County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that preserves and shares Lincoln County's history. Visit the Burrows House Museum, 545 SW Ninth Street in Newport, and the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, 333 SE Bay Blvd. in Newport. Burrows House admission is by donation. Pacific Maritime Heritage Center is $5 for adults, children 12 and under admitted free. Both museums are open 11 am to 4 pm Thursday through Sunday. www.oregoncoasthistory.org.

























