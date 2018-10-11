Five Fantastic Beaches and Their Fancy Digs: Oregon Coast Tips

Published 11/10/2018 at 5:39 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – Looking for a place to hide on the Oregon coast when it's crowded? And maybe a short walk from some upscale hotel of some kind?

Five fantastic beaches of the Oregon coast provide just that: a place in the sun in the midst of the crowds but a quick means to get away, while still enjoying the civility of extravagant lodging surroundings a short stroll from those crazy sands.





At Lincoln City’s D River access, the beach at the center of town, it’s often the busiest spot in the bunch (it also showcases the phenomenal D Sands Condominium Motel). But if you keep walking a bit south or north of the main access you’ll soon encounter spots with nary another soul. There is one tiny, hidden beach access a ways below the Shearwater Inn, about two block north of the D River access. It’s technically at the end of NW 5th St., but there is no sign.

To get there, you have to take NW Inlet Avenue, which connects up at Highway 101 a few blocks north of the D River and then meanders along as a backstreet. There is no beach access for another 10 blocks or so, all the way up at NW 15th and its ramp to the beach.





Up at Lincoln City’s NW 26th, you’ll encounter a fun-taststic little beach access that’s rather hidden. The Pelican Shores Inn is a short walk away, but it has its own walkway down to this Oregon coast wonder. The stairway at NW 26th is a bit of a walk, but it’s worth it. A notable feature is the remnant of another old walkway there that was apparently torn apart years ago, either by landslide or the surf – a testament to nature’s power here.

At Taft, along the Siletz Bay, the wonders abound (directly across from the Looking Glass Inn). There’s probably more driftwood along this stretch than anywhere else on the entire Oregon coast (except for perhaps one spot in Rockaway Beach). Stand at the calmly lapping waves long enough and you’ll likely spot seals cavorting in the rivermouth and bay. A serious delight: they often sit and watch you as well.

In Cannon Beach, two of the more fascinating beaches are at the Tolovana area and at Second Street.





At Second Street (directly next to the fancy Schooner’s Cove Inn and Cannon Beach Fultano’s), you have a broad, massive beach that includes Ecola Creek. Not far from here is where Lewis & Clark’s men encountered a group of natives over two hundred years ago and watched them salvage materials from a whale. This access is also a bit of a walk to Haystack Rock, but it’s also a tad less dense in terms of people than other accesses many times of the year.

At the Tolovana access, it’s still crowded but less so than some others on days when the famed Oregon coast town is packed. For even fewer people, look further south. Keep driving aside those streets that brandish names of other Oregon towns and settle into one of those tiny neighborhood accesses: you won’t be disappointed. It’s a short block from the Wayside Inn and the Tolovana Inn.

Looking Glass Inn. In Taft District, across from Siletz Bay. Cape Code-style inn. Whirlpool suites, one bedroom deluxe suites, two-bedroom fireplace suites. Ocean views and spacious layouts. Whirlpools. . 800-843-4940.



Pelican Shores Inn. Every room a fabulous view. Gas fireplaces. King studios w/ sliding glass doors to oceanfront patios also. Heated indoor pool, complimentary continental breakfast, DVD’s for rent, guest laundry, and barbecues. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. 800-705-5505. Every room a fabulous view. Gas fireplaces. King studios w/ sliding glass doors to oceanfront patios also. Heated indoor pool, complimentary continental breakfast, DVD’s for rent, guest laundry, and barbecues. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com

The Shearwater Inn. Upscale hotel, ocean views. Spacious rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, decks, easy beach access, outdoor hot tub, many dog friendly. Complimentary continental breakfast hosted wine social. Quick drive to Outlet Mall. 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com

Schooner’s Cove Inn. Your own deck, plus beachfront lawn w/ picnic tables and barbecues. Oceanfront spa on premises. Rooms have gas fireplaces. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com

The Wayside Inn. Ocean view hotel at the south end of Cannon Beach. Rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, small kitchens (many with ovens). Many dog friendly rooms, 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com

