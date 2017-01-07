Oregon Coast Holiday Weekend Fairly Sunny, Cool Temps

Published 07/01/2017 at 6:54 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – The Fourth of July weekend looks to be fairly sunny along the Oregon coast, but not entirely so. There's no drizzle in the predictions from the National Weather Service (NWS), but partly sunny to mostly cloudy will be the norm in most areas between now and the big fireworks shows along the beaches. Later in the week, things gets rather spectacular.

Meanwhile, inland Oregon will be enjoying the most sunshine for the holiday weekend.

“Visible satellite imagery reveals marine clouds are slowly burning off across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington this afternoon,” the NWS said on Saturday. “Given the low level northwesterly flow pattern, clouds will likely be slowest to burn off across Lane, Linn and Benton Counties this afternoon and evening.”

The NWS said a shortwave trough is sliding eastward across western Canada and will push what's left of a weak front around just enough to bring a few more morning clouds in on Monday. On Tuesday morning, however, the systems change to lesser clouds in the morning.

It's going to make for a small difference between the north coast and the central Oregon coast as well. Lincoln County towns like Lincoln City, Newport and Yachats will get a little more sun on Independence Day than northern towns like Cannon Beach and Seaside.

Mostly, however, the forecasts are the same.

Sunday is set to be in the low 60s and partly sunny, with the central coast being just a hair warmer yet windier than the north coast. Monday gradually becomes mostly sunny with a high around 64.

Independence Day will be in the mid 60s and mostly sunny on the central Oregon coast, while partly sunny and about 62 up north. At night, for the fireworks shows, temps will be in the low 50s and mostly cloudy - so bring a coat.

On Wednesday through the following weekend, things get interesting both inland and on the coastline. The beaches get bright and shiny with little to no clouds in the skies and temps in the mid 60s. The inland valley and Portland begin to edge towards a heatwave with highs in the upper 80s. Some forecasts are calling for temps around 95 over the weekend, although the NWS so far is not one them.

Slightly heavy seas will be in order offshore, creating a small craft advisory for all the Oregon coast waters from Sunday through Monday, which lessens slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday as the wilder waves will be closer to shore.

"Winds and seas settle back down for the second half of next week with no discernible frontal events appearing in the variety of model solutions," the NWS said.





















