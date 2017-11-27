Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Closure and Debut on Oregon Coast: Pacific City Luxury Hotel, Newport's Hatfield

Published 11/27/2017 at 2:17 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Some sizable changes in the face of the Oregon coast are in store in the next month, as one major attraction shuts down for the season to go under the knife while another major player gets ready to open its doors.

In Newport, the famed Hatfield Marine Science Center's public visitor center will close December through March, opening up partially in February – then back in full swing in March. The visitor center shuts down December 5 for maintenance and renovation. The center – which annually sees about 150,000 visitors - is tentatively set to partially open back up on February 1.

The front exhibits and auditorium will be seeing people again, but the back exhibits will still remain closed until about March 25.

“A couple of the larger tanks in the back exhibits need to be re-secured to the foundation, and we’ll take the opportunity to do some additional plumbing and renovation,” said Bob Cowen, director of the Hatfield Marine Science Center. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience, but the maintenance is overdue.”

The most famous of the visitor centers over the decades has been the large octopus tank, but other highlights have included tanks with near- and offshore sea life, touch pools, coral tanks, displays featuring marine studies and current research, three wave tanks, an augmented sand table, and a variety of other hands-on educational exhibits.

2030 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, Oregon. (541) 867-0100. hmsc.oregonstate.edu/.

Just up the road a ways, into the north Oregon coast, the luxury hotel Headlands Lodge and Spa in Pacific City has finally set a date for opening: December 26. The lodge, owned by the same group that runs the Pelican Brewpub and the Inn at Cape Kiwanda, has been under construction for a year.

33 rooms and the Meridian restaurant and bar are two of the big features, along with what will be called Tidepools Spa. Meridian will be able to seat 56, while the spa will have massage, treatment and steam rooms, as well as fitness equipment and group classes indoors and out. Headlands also has private dining and conference spaces available for weddings, retreats or family reunions. Rates will be $400 to $700, depending on the season.

The website has not been launched yet, but once it does they will begin taking reservations. You can see more previews at YourLittleBeachTown.com. More on these areas below:

