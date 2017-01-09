High Temps and Unhealthy Haze for Oregon, Even Some on Coast

Published 09/01/2017 at 5:07 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Much of the state is under a fire watch or excessive heat watch and there will be bad smoky, hazy conditions, except for a tiny sliver of the Oregon coast. However, even the beach towns will get some of that dirty air and some surprisingly high temps on the north coast. (Above: look for smoke to tint Oregon coast sunsets like this one).

As Portland and the Willamette Valley deal with near 100-degree weather and forest fire haze, much of the north Oregon coast, from Manzanita northward, will be getting hit with temps up to 85 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Most areas south of there should only reach into the upper 70s or 80 degrees.

Patchy smoke from the state's forest fires is expected along the beaches only periodically, but inland conditions will get unhealthy.

On the central Oregon coast, Lincoln County public health officials urge people across the state to take precautions as temperatures and air quality reach uncomfortable levels.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch and Fire Weather Watch for most of Oregon. The central Oregon coast should have clear air, but the warnings start not far inland. They are predicting weather that could bring prolonged wildfire smoke exposure to communities in throughout Oregon. Smoke levels can rise and fall depending on weather factors including wind direction.

“Many families are traveling inland on Labor Day weekend,” said Rebecca Austen, Public Health Director for Lincoln County. “The combination of high temperatures and wildfire smoke may increase the risk of illness, especially for older adults, young children, and people with asthma, respiratory, or heart conditions.”

Public health officials urge all Oregonians to take the following precautions to avoid health problems during hot, smoky conditions.

Know the signs of heat related illness. Drink plenty of water and avoid afternoon outdoor activities. Be aware of smoke concentrations in your area. Residents can get the latest information by visiting the Oregon Smoke blog: Oregonsmoke.blogspot.com or call 2-1-1 Info.

Avoid outdoor activities when air quality is unhealthy and hazardous. Those with heart or lung problems, as well as young children, are especially vulnerable. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Avoid smoke either by leaving the area or protecting yourself by staying indoors, closing all windows and doors.

Reduce other sources of indoor air pollution such as burning cigarettes and candles; using gas, propane, and wood burning stoves and furnaces; cooking; and vacuuming. Individuals with heart disease or lung diseases such as asthma should follow their health care providers’ advice about prevention and treatment of symptoms. See Oregon Coast Weather.





















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted