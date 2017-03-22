N. Oregon Coast History with a 10K Run and a Hollywood Twist

Published 03/22/2017

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – The final week of March gets especially interesting on the north Oregon coast, with a special 10k run this weekend and then a fun trip down memory lane and how this area was featured in the movies. (Above: Fort Clatsop, where the Lewis & Clark Trail Series happens).



Bid “adieu” to winter this Saturday with a massive running event along the Lewis and Clark trail on the north Oregon coast, starting in the Astoria / Warrenton area. The Lewis and Clark National Historical Park hosts the first of a trail run series on March 25. With the spirit of the famed explorers behind it, the Lewis & Clark Trail Series includes several different exhilarating events along beautiful trails through forest landscapes, complete with a welcoming and friendly race atmosphere. All three events are open to walkers and runners of all ages and provide the opportunity to experience the northwest coast the way people have done it for thousands of years - on footpaths.

You can run either a 5k or a 10k course that features the Kwis Kwis Trail. The 10k portion will include some long steep sections. The start/finish line will be at the Fort to Sea Trail trailhead off of Fort Clatsop Road.

Organizers advise to give yourself plenty of time to park at one of the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center parking lots, register at the visitor center, and then dig into a half-mile warm-up hike on the Fort to Sea Trail to the start line prior to the 10 a.m. start.

Register that morning from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. The cost to participate is the purchase of a $20 Annual Park Pass that grants entry into all of the 2017 Lewis & Clark Trail Series Events. Registration is free with any pass that allows entry into all of the United States' National Parks. Participants younger than 18 will also need their parent or guardian to sign the registration.

Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. (503) 861-2471.

Then on March 30, dig into north Oregon coast history again, but this time with a Tinsel Town twist. The next History & Hops free local history lecture focuses on Clatsop county’s role in the movies. Mac Burns, executive director of the Clatsop Historical Society (which includes the Oregon Film Museum) will share the times and events of movies filmed locally with his unique blend of humor and history at 6 p.m. on that Thursday. It takes place at Seaside Brewing Co., located at 851 Broadway.

Burns was instrumental in creating the Oregon Film Museum highlighting and celebrating movies that were made in Oregon. The museum is housed in the old Clatsop County Jail in Astoria, Oregon, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. The building was used in the opening chase sequence of the 1985 film The Goonies. The museum opened in 2010, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the film.

Burns said he will explore the origins and history of movie making in Astoria and the State of Oregon dating back to 1909 - before there was a "Hollywood" and long before The Goonies.

“Before there was Hollywood there was Astoria,” he said.

You can even share some of your own stories of when the movies came to town.

History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, September through May, at Seaside Brewing Co. www.seasidemuseum.org. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

















