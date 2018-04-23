Oregon Coast Video: Chaotic and Calm at Hug Point, near Cannon Beach

Published 04/23/2018 at 6:16 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – There are many, many aspects to the north Oregon coast hotspot of Hug Point, just south of Cannon Beach. A waterfall, a freaky cave, that old road carved out of rock, the ancient stumps and oddities lying beneath its sands, and much more. Two major sides to Hug Point can matter the most, however: winter and summer.

Hug Point changes shape and look so distinctly and so much more obviously than just about every other Oregon coast spot, according to season. In the video, you can see the place in a placid state and in a wild, stormy state. It gets battered by massive waves and then it’s cool and calming.





When it comes to sand levels, the waves taketh and then giveth. And that creates the most remarkable sights here.

Winter scours out the sands, opening up some aspects of the site in different ways. The old road has more of the basalt showing beneath it, and the cave is taller. Calmer conditions bring more sand in. Higher sand levels make it look like a different beach, and if sand levels get really high, you’ve got yet another world to explore.





The video shows how it all happens. Most prominent is that mushroom-like blob you see as you first amble down the walkway. In the first stormy scenes of the video, it’s essentially covered by raging tides. In the calmer moments, the tide is rather high so the mushroom blob is still fairly covered.

However, look at the two photos here and you’ll see the striking difference.

In winter, levels have dropped so low you can see the bedrock, and those sands in the calmer scenes of the video have almost completely disappeared. Quite notable is that cave, where you can now see its rubble-filled bottom. However, in the video you’re looking at wild conditions and stormy waves, which are essentially hiding the sands from view. But in the video and the photos you can see the big difference in the rubbly cobblestones, which are prominent in winter than calmer times of the year.

For even more insanely cool sights, see the area during summer’s really high sand levels. This mimics a low tide event, as the massive amounts of sand keep the tide farther out. All of a sudden you can walk around the road without the tides being anywhere near it.

Hug Point is about two miles south of Cannon Beach.









