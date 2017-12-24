Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Icy Skating Rink for Portland, Oregon Coast Range Tonight Into Morning

Published 12/24/2017 at 8:21 PM PDT - Updated 12/24/2017 at 8:31 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Icy Skate Rink for Portland, Oregon Coast Range Tonight Into Morning

(Portland, Oregon) – It will get worse before it gets better. (Photo above: Beaverton-HIllsdale Highway in Portland has a thick layer of ice beneath the snow, taken about 7 p.m.).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for winter, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night; other deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; winter specials starting
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights and exclusive listings
In Waldport
Low October rates
In Yachats, Florence
Oct deals appear; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Before careful when you wish for a white Christmas, because this one has turned out to be a dangerous skating rink for Portland and parts of the Oregon Coast Range. The revised forecasts are predicting these conditions to stick around overnight and not clearing until Sunday morning – Christmas Day.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday night, ODOT officials were urging people in the metro area to stay at home and off the roads. Almost all roads in the Portland area are affected by the current ice storm, with frozen pavement creating traffic hazards everywhere.

Currently, ODOT is reporting a 20-minute delay due to ice on Highway 26 at the Tillamook County / Clatsop County line, near the summits. ODOT is also requiring that you carry chains if you travel over Highway 26 to the Oregon coast.

Meanwhile, the beach towns are markedly warmer and well above freezing.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said there is a winter weather advisory for the Oregon Coast Range, in effect until 1 a.m.

"Add more snow to the forecast for the PDX metro area this evening, cutting off and transitioning to rain around and south of Sherwood to Oregon City,” the NWS said. “Areas around the Portland could see 1-2" with this evening's precipitation, transitioning to a period of light freezing rain or drizzle central-east metro after about 9 pm as ascent and moisture depth wanes. Precipitation tappers off for Christmas day with a slight moderation in temperatures, rising above freezing all areas except the Gorge."

Temperatures in Portland are not expected to rise above freezing until around 7 a.m., and then rising to perhaps as high as 40 degrees later. This is likely to leave streets in the metro area frozen overnight, continuing the dangerous conditions later than previously thought.

Earlier on Sunday, Portland television station KATU reported highways such as I-84 and I-205 at nearly a standstill at times. Numerous cars were being abandoned, and the station even saw one car turn around on I-84 and head the wrong direction.

See Oregon Coast Traffic Conditions - and Oregon Coast Weather.

Oregon Coast Lodging

Photos of regional snow below from previous years (not current conditions)







More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Icy Skating Rink for Portland, Oregon Coast Range Tonight Into Morning
A dangerous skating rink for Portland and parts of the Oregon Coast Range until around daylight. Ice, snow
Whale Watching Week Features over 20,000 Whales Just Off Oregon Coast
Whale Watching Week from December 27 until December 31. Weather
Winter Solstice and Its Astronomy Surprises: What It Means for Portland, Oreg...
More intense sunsets, shortest day misconceptions, sunset illusions. Weather
Beyond Cannon Beach's Haystack: N. Oregon Coast's Ecola State Park
The sprawling, gi-normous park contains a striking lighthouse, secret beaches, trails and more
Snow Possible for Oregon Coast Range, Portland Heads for Deep Freeze
Snow may be headed for the higher elevations of the Oregon Coast Range. Weather
December and January on N. Oregon Coast: Cannon Beach, Astoria, Seaside
Whales, music, holiday foods, history and some esoteric stuff of a lofty nature. Seaside events
A Surplus of Surprising Facts About Cape Kiwanda, N. Oregon Coast
You won't believe what's really going on around you
Ceremony for New Newberg-Dundee Bypass Towards Oregon Coast
Monday, December 18 will be the ribbon cutting ceremony for the bypass road

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted