Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast

Published 05/11/2018 at 6:05 PM PDT - Updated 05/11/6:06 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – Whether it’s Christmas, a birthday or Mother’s Day – there’s a procrastinator in all of us when it comes to gift giving. Sometimes, our inner forgetter results in that horrifying moment of realization: “I’ve forgotten to get Mom something!”

Luckily, the Oregon coast has some quick and handy answers. An ebook recently released called Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach can give you and mom an astounding and detailed look into Cannon Beach with a quick purchase online, and there’s a list of lodgings that will let you buy last-minute gift certificates in one way or another.

You may want to give the gift of Oregon coast lodging to Mom – and it can be delivered to her immediately. See the lodging list here.

It's all done from the comfort of your home – or cellphone – and without treading into rush hour traffic.

A nifty little trick is to get the certificate from an Oregon coast lodging over the phone and have the notice sent via email from the lodging. That way, even though the gift certificate won't physically arrive until later in the week, your present will still be known about in time. Sometimes all you need is a name and proof of identity when Mom shows up in the hotel lobby: they’ll hold the gift purchase there.

Others, like the San Dune Inn in Manzanita only send gift certificates via email – and they do not get sent via snail mail.

Brian Hines, owner of the motel, said this will be perfect for the ultimate procrastinators.

“You could still buy them on Christmas eve, or even Christmas Day, for that matter,” Hines said.

It works for vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts, hotels and motels. In fact, it's a rather stunning surprise to have show up in your email inbox.

With some hotels or motels it could be a little more complex. For example, in some instances a manager needs to scan in the gift certificate and then it can be sent off via email. So this can only be done during regular businesses hours, unless the person behind the counter taking the order can send off a preliminary email to your intended.

You purchase these over the phone as well. This is often the most efficient and easiest way.

The ebook “Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach - Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access” is now available on Amazon.com, written by Oregon Coast Beach Connection editor / publisher Andre’ Hagestedt. It’s a unique travel guide that allows you a quick look at every beach access and natural attraction in the area, should you be on the road at the time. Then there are enormous details that dig into the deep history of the place, a large list of odd facts and finds, geology, the wild natural science behind what you see, and lots of travel tips unavailable anywhere else.

