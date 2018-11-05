Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast

Published 05/11/2018 at 6:05 PM PDT - Updated 05/11/6:06 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Last Minute Mother's Day Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – Whether it’s Christmas, a birthday or Mother’s Day – there’s a procrastinator in all of us when it comes to gift giving. Sometimes, our inner forgetter results in that horrifying moment of realization: “I’ve forgotten to get Mom something!”

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Luckily, the Oregon coast has some quick and handy answers. An ebook recently released called Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach can give you and mom an astounding and detailed look into Cannon Beach with a quick purchase online, and there’s a list of lodgings that will let you buy last-minute gift certificates in one way or another.

You may want to give the gift of Oregon coast lodging to Mom – and it can be delivered to her immediately. See the lodging list here.

It's all done from the comfort of your home – or cellphone – and without treading into rush hour traffic.

A nifty little trick is to get the certificate from an Oregon coast lodging over the phone and have the notice sent via email from the lodging. That way, even though the gift certificate won't physically arrive until later in the week, your present will still be known about in time. Sometimes all you need is a name and proof of identity when Mom shows up in the hotel lobby: they’ll hold the gift purchase there.

Others, like the San Dune Inn in Manzanita only send gift certificates via email – and they do not get sent via snail mail.

Brian Hines, owner of the motel, said this will be perfect for the ultimate procrastinators.

“You could still buy them on Christmas eve, or even Christmas Day, for that matter,” Hines said.

It works for vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts, hotels and motels. In fact, it's a rather stunning surprise to have show up in your email inbox.

With some hotels or motels it could be a little more complex. For example, in some instances a manager needs to scan in the gift certificate and then it can be sent off via email. So this can only be done during regular businesses hours, unless the person behind the counter taking the order can send off a preliminary email to your intended.

You purchase these over the phone as well. This is often the most efficient and easiest way.

The ebook “Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach - Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access” is now available on Amazon.com, written by Oregon Coast Beach Connection editor / publisher Andre’ Hagestedt. It’s a unique travel guide that allows you a quick look at every beach access and natural attraction in the area, should you be on the road at the time. Then there are enormous details that dig into the deep history of the place, a large list of odd facts and finds, geology, the wild natural science behind what you see, and lots of travel tips unavailable anywhere else.

This is now purchasable at Amazon. Just click the “give as gift” button and it shows up in Mom’s email box right away.

Oregon Coast Lodging






 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences
N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita Area: Pelican Survey, Cemetery Cleanup
SOLVE is holding a cleanup of a famed, historic cemetery; help count the pelicans
What You're Missing Out on in May on the Oregon Coast
Two months in particular tend to be woefully neglected on the Oregon coast, and one is happening right now. Weather, science, kids
Clamming News and Seals / Sea Lions on Oregon Coast
Good news for nature lovers on the Oregon coast, if you love clamming or watching the wildlife. Weather
N. Oregon Coast History: Tsunami Tragedy Started Cannon Beach's Sandcastle Fe...
It began in 1964, not long after a tsunami washed out the bridge
The Delights and the Dangers of N. Oregon Coast Elk
When can you see them around Cannon Beach, Seaside and Warrenton? What are the dangers?

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details