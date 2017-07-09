Central Oregon Coast's Chowder and Brewfest This Weekend

Published 09/07/2017 at 4:27 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Grab your dancing shoes and bring your appetite, as the 2nd Annual Chowder & Brewfest hits the central Oregon coast on September 9. It all happens at the Lincoln City Outlets, going from noon to 7 p.m., allowing you to literally dance the day away.

Oregon musical giant Curtis Salgado will be performing his signature brand of soul, blues and R&B music at the event, while the festival also spotlights copious amounts of microbrews and clam chowder – the Oregon coast's signature comfort food.

Salgado's career spans over 40 years, an award-winning singer-songwriter based out of Portland who wound up influencing the creation of some memorable movie characters. Salgado started his high-octane blues trajectory in the late 1970s as a member of the Robert Cray Band. However, his career really took off one fateful night in Eugene, when a young John Belushi in attendance was so captured by his performance that it inspired his character “Joliet” Jake Blues in the film “The Blues Brothers.” From then on, Salgado’s career catapulted to stardom performing with such big-name acts as Santana, Steve Miller and Taj Mahal.

At Chowder & Brewfest, Salgado will perform fan favorites as well as new tunes from his recent album, “The Beautiful Lowdown.”

Lori Arce-Torres, Executive Director of the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, expressed a lot of excitement about snagging Salgado for the Chowder & Brewfest.





“We got lucky booking Salgado,” said Arce-Torres. “By sheer coincidence, one of our board directors had a family connection and reached out to him directly. Turns out, Salgado is a big fan of our beach. He is delighted to be invited to our event.”

The Lincoln City Chowder & Brewfest begins at noon, at the Lincoln City Outlets upper parking structure, with clam chowder tastings available from regional restaurants. Clam chowder, for many decades, has been ultimate dish for those visiting the Oregon coast. Restaurants up and down the shoreline feature different interpretations of the dish on their menus. With so many varieties of clam chowder available to try at Chowder & Brewfest, you get to make the call.

Patrons 21 and over can enjoy tasting craft beer and cider from several regional microbreweries. Participating breweries include Ninkasi Brewing, McMenamins, Pelican Brewing Company and Rusty Truck Brewing. Each brewery will have a selection of thirst quenching ales to pair with the Oregon Coast's signature comfort food. Five tastings are included with admission. And for the wine lovers, have no fear; Willamette Valley Vineyards will be serving a selection of wines for an additional charge. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Admission to the Chowder & Brewfest is $25 for adults 21 and over, and includes clam chowder samples, beer or cider tastings, live music and more. Designated drivers, ages 21+, are $15 per person and that includes chowder tastings. Youths, ages 12 to 20 yrs., are $10 per person and includes chowder tastings. Kids 11yrs. and younger are free.

