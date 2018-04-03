Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Real Rager of an Oregon Coast St. Patty's Party in Lincoln City

Published 03/04/2018 at 4:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Real Rager of an Oregon Coast St. Patty's Party in Lincoln City

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – It's the Oregon coast St. Patty's Day celebration that's so nice they're doing it twice. A real rager is planned at the Lincoln City Cultural Center for March 16 and 17, with the duo Pipedance heading up with Irish fun and frolic, which includes a full dinner of corned beef and cabbage plus traditional music and dance.

Choose between Friday, March 16, and Saturday, March 17 – the schedule on both nights is the same – with all the action taking place at the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy. 101 in the historic Delake School. Reserved cabaret seats are on sale now at lincolncityculturalcenter.org.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for winter, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; winter specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch deals
In Waldport
Low winter rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Winter deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Dinner will be a buffet of corned beef and cabbage, plus carrots and potatoes and a sweet dessert, all made on site at the Lincoln City Cultural Center by events manager Judy Hardy. The food will be served buffet style, along with a generous helping of soda bread, starting at 6 p.m.

The program will be led by Nora Sherwood and Gary Burman, who perform together (and with friends) as Pipedance. Sherwood is a retired Irish dance champion who competed and taught for the Bennett School of Irish Dance in Colorado before moving to the Oregon coast. From ceili to sean- nós, and from set to step dance, she enjoys sharing her love of Irish dance and the lively music that accompanies it – in fact, Nora plays the bodhrán (Irish frame drum) and the penny whistle. Nora is also an accomplished painter and illustrator of the natural world who has enjoyed several exhibits in the LCCC's Chessman Gallery.

Gary is a lifelong musician who performs on the Irish uilleann bagpipes, guitar, flutes and whistles. He is a sometime balladeer and a craftsman who builds his own pipes and enjoys playing on instruments he has built himself.

Joining Gary and Nora this year are two musicians from Newberg: guitarist/bassist Seán Boyle and bodhrán player Ciarán O'hEidhin.

On the LCCC stage, they'll provide the live music for two groups: the accomplished Claddagh Dancers of Salem, and the Lincoln City sean- nós dancers. The latter meet every Monday night at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, and are working to grow the Oregon coast “Celtic contingent.”

Reserved cabaret style seats are $30 for dinner and show (seating at 6 pm), or $16 for just the show (seating at 6:45 pm, show at 7). Wine and beer will be sold during dinner as well as at intermission. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or by calling 541-994-9994. Tickets will be $2 more at the door. LCCC member discount will apply. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour - More on Lincoln City below:

Oregon Coast Lodging








 

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast from Orbit: Seeing the Beaches from Space
Orbital and aerial looks at Manzanita, Astoria, Newport, Depoe Bay, Cannon Beach. Astronomy
Real Rager of an Oregon Coast St. Patty's Party in Lincoln City
March 16 and 17 and duo Pipedance heading up with Irish fun and frolic. Lincoln City events
Strange Filament-like Discoveries on Oregon Coast Explained: Weird Cellophane...
A bit like jumbled masses of high tech garbage - or perhaps something a little alien. Sciences
Events Look at Shiprecks of N. Oregon Coast and the Paranormal
Thrills of new discoveries in shipwrecks, a three-day-long festival of ghosts. History, Seaside events, Astoria events, Manzanita events
Unusual Gearhart Facts Part 2: Nature Surprises, Secret Tips of N. Oregon Coast
Hidden viewpoint, alien invasion, some delightful nature finds. Seaside, Cannon Beach, history
Odd and Unknown Facts of Gearhart, Oregon Coast Part I: Bad Film, Culinary He...
Historical aspects of the place, the weird side of nature here, and even one warning. Seaside, Cannon Beach
Oregon Coast Wonders, Video: When Lincoln City Glows
Sunset reflecting off a beachy object or the waves, or when it's coloring the landscape. Kids, Road's End
Oregon Coast in March: Ocean Film Series, Native Plants Talk
Native plants of the Oregon coast and a film series on various aspects of the ocean - often from a female viewpoint. Newport events, Tillamook events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted