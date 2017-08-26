Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Lodging Latest: Glamping, New Spa and Vacation Rentals

Published 08/26/2017 at 5:23 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Some engaging new developments in lodging around the Oregon coast as of late. There's a new campground that brings luxury and “glamping” to the outdoors, another rental biz in Florence is exploding in stature and size, and there are updates on a fab new spa coming later this year.

If you're looking for a bit of “glamping” on the Oregon coast – luxury camping – the Kiwanda Hospitality / Nestucca Ridge group has a new twist: spending the night in high end, vintage Airstream campers. It's called Hart's Camp, and it's just a block east of the Inn at Cape Kiwanda.


Each of these Airstream RV's is fully equipped with amenities you'd find at a fine hotel. Upscale linens, towels, plush pillows along with flat screen TV's, Wi-Fi, cable and DVD players are in the mix. They're equipped with full bathrooms and indoor showers, but the park itself has a living plant outdoor shower and communal restrooms and showers.

Looking to bring large groups to the Oregon coast with you on this upscale adventure? Some units at Hart's Camp have fences that open up to others and thus create a large space for greater numbers of people. There are also outdoor grills, Adriondack chairs and European-style bikes to borrow.

In Pacific City, next to Inn at Cape Kiwanda. 888-965-7001. Website here.

The much-anticipated Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa on the north Oregon coast is in the latter stages of its construction, with an opening date projected to be December of this year. It's also part of the Pacific City family of businesses from the Nestucca Ridge Development and Kiwanda Hospitality group.

Owners Mary Jones and Jeff Schon are calling it a “luxurious escape paired with coastal adventure.”

Headlands, designed by Scott Edwards Architecture (Portland, Ore.) with interior design by EDG (Bay Area, Calif.), will have 33 oceanfront rooms, all with views of iconic Haystack Rock. It will also feature a Spa & Wellness studio, with innovative indoor and outdoor programming, and a restaurant and bar focusing on Pacific Northwest cuisine.

The wood-burning fireplace was recently installed in the lobby, and most of the shingles and windows are in place. Additionally, Jennifer Nelson, formerly of The Inn at the 5th in Eugene, Ore., has just begun her role as General Manager.

For more information and updates, visit www.headlandslodge.com.

Already making a big splash on the central Oregon coast near Florence is a new vacation rental lodging called Heceta Beach Vacation Rental Cottage, which was until very recently simply called Sapphire Sands Vacation Suite. After opening in June, already owner Rebecca Mandeville has expanded. Sapphire Sands opened to rave reviews, even as a tiny bit of luxury a couple hundred feet from the beach. But it just got bigger.

Now, Mandeville has changed the overall name to Heceta Beach Vacation Rentals to encompass two new rental additions: Wind Song Beach House and the Happy Tails Beach Cottage.

Sapphire Sands still sleeps two. Wind Song can host up to five guests, while Happy Tails is dog friendly and sleeps two to four. (Get it? Happy Tails?)

At the northern end of Florence, above Heceta Beach. 650-575-9151. Website here.

Coastal Spotlight


Oregon Coast Lodging Latest: Glamping, New Spa and Vacation Rentals
