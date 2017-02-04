Manzanita, Oregon Coast: Events, Workshops, Beach Cleanup, Wheelchairs



Published 04/02/2017 at 7:03 PM PDT - Updated 04/02/2017 at 7:04 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – A lot of points of interest are emerging from the north Oregon coast town of Manzanita lately. Beach wheelchairs are now available there, a massive beach cleanup happens this month, there's a way you can connect with the town's writing workshops online, and the town is holding an ongoing photo contest.

In the You-Probably-Didn't-Know department, the Manzanita Visitors Center holds a monthly photo contest. Submit your favorite photos of Manzanita to info@exploremanzanita.com. Each month, a winner is selected to receive a $10 gift certificate from a different local business. The contest is open to everyone, and photos can be seen on the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/visitmanzanita.

There is a lunchtime beach walk being put together by the Rinehart Clinic on April 5. While geared more towards locals, the general public is welcome too. You meet at the Hoffman Center Gardens at Division and Laneda in Manzanita at 1 p.m. Then everyone takes a stroll down the avenue to the sands. They will be doing so rain or shine, so make sure you bring a raincoat if the weather turns.

Beach wheelchairs are now available for use at the Manzanita at the Visitors Center. To make a reservation - seven days a week - call (503) 812-5510 or email info@exploremanzanita.com.

There is yet another big beach cleanup approaching, this time in Manzanita. The Oregon Coast Clean Up on April 23 is hosted by the Ocean Blue Project, with the focus on collecting plastics. Their goal is to collect as much plastic as possible to send to various companies for recycling them into things they already make, such as shampoo bottles. Volunteers will be concentrating on micro plastics, which are in such great abundance on the beaches that it's at times disheartening.

You meet on the beach at Manzanita – near Laneda Ave. - at 12:30 p.m. Scouring the sands starts at 1 p.m. Sign up online to complete your waiver form for this is required and will save time prior to event (541) 286-7015 or online at www.OceanBlueProject.org.

In May, the Manzanita Writers’ Series will start expanding its offerings to include writing workshops that are online and on the beach. It's all a part of HoffOnline, a new Hoffman Center for the Arts program that will offer writing and visual arts workshops. In its ninth year, the writers’ series brings regional authors to the north Oregon coast for author readings and workshops.

To augment this, “Online and at the Beach” will provide more in-depth instruction online over a five-week period. Students will be able to work on their own schedule as well as interact with the instructor and fellow students.

It all begins on May 1 and eventually moves to an optional writing retreat weekend in Manzanita the weekend of June 2 – 4. Registrations are now open at www.hoffmanblog.org. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

















