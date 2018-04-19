Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Scenery That Makes a Scene: Overlooks at Manzanita, Video

Published 04/19/2018 at 3:16 PM PDT - Updated 04/19/2018 at 8:07 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The term “killer views” takes on new meaning on one part of the north Oregon coast. They're called the Neahkahnie Overlooks above Manzanita, and it's a non-stop supply of oceanic eye candy.


As you drive above Manzanita, on the curvy, lofty part of Highway 101 that stands hundreds of feet above the surf and yet a few hundred feet below the tip of Neahkahnie Mountain, you will be awed. Guaranteed. These are, afterall, some of the most photographed spots on the entire Oregon coast.


Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

One after the other, these rather famous viewpoints pop into existence as you round the turns towards Manzanita - all with rather charming little basalt rock walls surrounding them.

During stormier weather, this cliff top is the target of high winds, and it's not uncommon to feel them quite sternly while driving in your car. They knock you about a bit.

It’s near this viewpoint where you’ll find the entrance to the hiking path up Neahkahnie Mountain, where more aerial views of this area are to be had.

That climbs up to a total of 1600 feet, making it the highest peak on the Oregon coast.


Along one of the pullouts, a pyramid-like rock is one of the more recognizable features of the Manzanita area – and one of the more often photographed structures on the coast. It’s even briefly featured in an RV commercial on TV.

One of the lookouts lets you look southward as well as straight out west to the vast ocean. Unbelievable sights are regularly spotted while looking deeply into this seascape. Unusual waves colliding and making bigger waves. Whales. Blobs of sunlight shining on the water. Or boats. Lots of boats.


As you stand above all this wondrous spectacle, you don’t need massive storm systems to make impressive waves below. They tend to happen on days that are simply a medium shade of unruly. It helps that the breakers have large, basalt land masses to contend with, and thus have no choice but to smack up against the rocks in a gleeful display of oceanic pyrotechnics.

Wintertime is a perfect time to catch these monsters of the surface plodding in towards the beach, however. It doesn’t have to be uncomfortably windy on the viewpoints to see these, either. Bring food to gobble in your vehicle and you have a dinner and a show. If you haven't visited this part of the Oregon coast yet, you might want to put it on your bucket list.

See more on this area at the Manzanita / Nehalem Bay / Rockaway Beach Virtual Tour. More photos below. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Oregon Coast Lodging

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Meteor Showers Look Good for Oregon Coast, Portland, Valley
The meteor showers peak on April 22 but they're still around until April 25. Sciences
Oregon Coast Safety: Helpful Tricks to Spotting Sneaker Waves
Strangely, there is a little trick to spotting them. Weather
Oregon Coast Scenery That Makes a Scene: Manzanita's Overlooks; Video
They're called the Neahkahnie Overlooks and it's a non-stop supply of oceanic eye candy. Travel tips
N. Oregon Coast Concerts Include America's Got Talent Singer
Cannon Beach History Center and Museum pull together two gigs of an interesting nature
Famous Oregon Native Returns to Coast for Comedy Festival
First annual Undertow Comedy Festival, held in Lincoln City from April 26 to 28. Lincoln City events
Curious Near Cannon Beach: What Causes This Odd Wave Action on N. Oregon Coast?
Just south of Cannon Beach, at Silver Point, there may be a sea monster. Science, geology, Manzanita, Silver Point
N. Oregon Coast History Events Bring Startling Facts to Light and Life
Two particularly engaging history talks are coming up on the north Oregon coast which are guaranteed to be riveting. Cannon Beach events, Seaside, Manzanita events
Tall Ships Return to Central Oregon Coast Twice This Year, Starting Next Week
The vessels are stopping in Newport in April and a second time in July. Newport events, Yachats events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details