March for Science on Central Oregon Coast, April 22

Published 04/17/2017 at 4:43 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – On April 22, scientists and citizens around the world will come together to march for science. This includes the Oregon shoreline, where Newport organizers will create their own version, called the the People's March for Science. It will be held in the science district of town: the district of South Beach, which houses the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, Hatfield Marine Science Center, the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, as well as the Oregon Coast Aquarium and even a branch of Portland's OMSI.

One of the big aims of the event is to impart the excitement of science and hopefully inspire young people to work in the world of discovery. This year, however, carries a somber and even urgent aspect, with the current administration's disdain for numerous facets of science, doing what Neil DeGrasse Tyson described as the “cherry picking” of scientific areas they like and do not like: as in disregarding basic and proven concepts such as evolution or environmental science.

Oregon coast organizers include familiar names from the region such as Fran Recht, Paul Engelmeyer, Michele Longo Eder, and Trina Kosydar. They have been working together on the march since the end of January, hoping to provide the community with an event that brings together scientists and citizens, to celebrate science, and to “defend publicly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity.”

The South Beach science district is a thriving and robust scientific community which organizers are looking forward to spotlighting to the public. Participants will be walking around an impressive neighborhood that is home to much revered scientific agencies, which includes sights such as magnificent research vessels.

The march route will begin north of the roundabout on Marine Science Drive, in South Beach. Marchers will walk south along Marine Science Drive, turn left on 25th Street, march around the Hatfield Marine Science Center, and end with a rally on the northern lawn of the public wing. Participants are encouraged to carpool, and parking is provided at the South Beach Marina boat launch parking lot. Public restrooms can be found at the boat launch parking lot, and portable toilets will be provided on the Hatfield Marine Science Center grounds.

Gathering will begin at 10:30 am, north of the roundabout, marching will begin at 11:00 am, and the rally will begin at noon, featuring Dr. Rick Spinrad. Dr. Spinrad is a celebrated scientist with over 30 years in the field, and has served as the head of NOAA’s Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research and the head of the National Ocean Service.

People’s March for Science organizers are selling t-shirts as a fundraiser to cover costs associated with the April 22nd march and rally, including items such as a sound system, chairs, and shelter. March organizers worked with local company, Specifically Pacific, for this fundraiser. T-shirts are available for purchase at Canyon Way Restaurant and Bookstore, during business hours of Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Friday from 10 am to 8 pm. Shirts are $20, and are made in America.

Specifically Pacific created a unique logo just for the Newport march, by incorporating Newport’s iconic Yaquina Bay Bridge into the national March for Science logo, and donated the design to the march committee. The logo appears on much of the People’s March for Science social media and other forms of publicity, including a giant banner that will be carried at the front of the march.

On April 17th, volunteers will be hosting a sign making party at the Newport Public Library from 4 pm to 8 pm. Supplies will be provided, but donations are also welcome. Everybody is welcome to come and create their own sign to carry during the march.

March organizers would also like to acknowledge the businesses and organizations who have supported People’s March for Science: Port of Newport, City of Newport, MidCoast Watersheds Council, Hatfield Marine Science Center, Canyon Way Bookstore, Specifically Pacific, Canyon Way Restaurant and Bookstore, Local Oceans Seafood, and dozens of citizens.

To make a donation, visit www.midcoastwatersheds.org/donate or send a check payable to People's March for Science, c/o to MidCoast Watersheds Council 23 N. Coast Highway, Newport Oregon 97365.













