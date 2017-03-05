May on Oregon Coast: a Rush of Food, Fun and History Rides

Published 05/03/2017 at 6:03 AM PDT - Updated 05/03/2017 at 6:04 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – May comes roaring in like a lion this year with a bevy of events that mark the beginning of summer vacation along the Oregon coast. Historical opportunities abound, such as a tour of an old command center from World War II, a pair of sailing ships and an antique train ride. The literary arts get the royal treatment, and a foodie event explodes with deliciousness in Lincoln City, among other things.





May 29 – Sept 30. Fort Stevens Historic Tours. Take a tour underground through a rare gun battery that also served as a World War II command center. Ride in the back of a period military truck and see the fortifications from a whole new perspective. Get a feel for what the inside of a military jail was like as you walk through one of the last brick-constructed guardhouses in the country. Fort Stevens, 100 Peter Iredale Road, Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-2000

May 19 – 21. Get Lit at the Beach: A Gathering for Readers. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet notable authors, such as Lev Grossman (The Magicians) and Diana Abu-Jaber (Birds of Paradise), and attend presentations, book signings, and a keynote dinner presentation. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 206-914-1255. getlitatthebeach2017.eventbrite.com

May 5 – 28. Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park. This giddy romantic comedy about a buttoned-down lawyer and his free-spirit bride takes place in a tiny Manhattan apartment with no heat, weird neighbors, and several long flights of stairs. $20-25. Friday & Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. Coaster Theatre, 108 N. Hemlock Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242. coastertheatre.com.

On Thursday May 11, don’t miss a rousing, funny, and spirited presentation on Governor Oswald West by Kick Ass Oregon History’s own Doug Kenck-Crispin on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. This happens at the Cannon Beach History Museum.

Doug will be talking about Governor Oswald West, who served as Oregon’s 14th Governor from 1911- 1915. During West’s term he focused on women’s suffrage, a new parole system for prisoners, abolished capital punishment, and protected our beaches. Oregon also became a dry state during West’s time as governor. West was notoriously passionate about his policies, his family, and those who worked for him. In one circumstance West socked a journalist in the face for something he wrote about a staff member. Bring your funny and leave your preconceived notions at the door.

The museum is a private non-profit located at the corner of Sunset and Spruce in Cannon Beach, Oregon. This event is free and open to the public. 503-436-9301.

May 20. Reach The Beach. Some 3,000 bicycling philanthropists will take off from four locations and finish up at the lovely Pelican Brewing Company in Pacific City for this annual fundraiser for the American Lung Association. Visit website for registration and donation information. facebook.com/RTBcycle

May 24 – 29. Labyrinth Walk. You're invited to take off your shoes and explore the hand-painted canvas labyrinth path to the center, and out again. Chill music and light refreshments are provided. 540 NE Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

May 29. Tidepool Clinic. Identify exotic examples of marine life with the help of local experts. The clinics are free and take place on the beach at the 15th Street access. To get there, from Highway 101 turn west onto 15th Street (at the Jasmine Thai Restaurant) and continue west towards the ocean. Dress for the weather. 10 a.m. oregoncoast.org/tide-pool-clinics.

May 6. Culture, Of Course! Benefit for Lincoln City Cultural Center. This signature event features four courses prepared by Chef Jack Strong (Chinook Winds Casino Resort), Chef Ethan Granberg (Hearth & Table), Chefs Rob Pounding and Josh Anderson (Blackfish Cafe) ,and Chef Brooke Price (Side Door Cafe). There are also four courses of fundraising, including a silent auction, live auction, 50/50 raffle, and paddle raise. 5:30 p.m. $25-75. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

May 20. Oregon Coast Crawler. Explore the coast by rail! The Oregon Coast Crawler embarks on a memorable eight-hour journey of exploration by a vintage train powered by a historic steam locomotive. Originating in the small fishing village of Garibaldi, this gorgeous and leisurely expedition affords panoramic views of both Tillamook and Nehalem Bays. Heading north the trains passes through Rockaway Beach and stops at Wheeler for an early waterside lunch. $20 general public, $12 children. 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. 306 American Avenue, Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-842-7972.

May 17 – 29. Tall Ships Tour. Historic tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will sail into port for dockside tours, sailing excursions and educational programs. Call for schedules, ticket options and more information. Port of Newport, 600 SE Bay Blvd. Newport, Oregon. 1-800-200-5239. historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule

Coming up in early June, the Yachats Pride Festival provides a fun 'n funky time for all, with some serious notes. It happens June 3 and 4, with a headlining show by singer / songwriter Cris Williamson at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The focus is on LGBT pride and celebration for members of that community and their allies, with an accent on confronting bigotry as well. Other events on Saturday include discussions with two local tribal leaders, a mixer event and the Gay Bingo Extravaganza. A family picnic happens on Sunday with free burgers and dogs, while a resource fair goes on throughout the two days. Yachats Commons. Yachats, Oregon. http://yachatspride.org. 541-547-3182. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

