Follow us on

Oregon Coast Gets Really Big Minus Tides This Month

Published 04/02/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Clammers will dig it. Literally. Those who love tide pools will have a blast as well. State officials say we're right in the middle of the first of three big minus tide events in April. This big one goes through Thursday, while two more happen April 15 through 22 and April 27 through the end of the month.

A big contributing factor to the fun is the fact there is more daylight these days. It will be a prime time for visiting tide pools and watching the life that was just a few hours ago under as much as 10 feet of water.

It also means excellent clamming tides, according to Seaside Aquarium. The area from Seaside to Warrenton has the most clams in the state. The aquarium noted Thursday's low tide is minus .1 at 10:02 a.m.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said this will be a spectacular one.

A complete list of Oregon coast tide pools and many of the creatures that inhabit them is here. State officials said you'll find critters like hermit crabs, sea urchins, small fish, jelly fish, sea stars, green anemones, pinkish corraline algae, lime green anemone, dark green sea lettuce, barnacles and more.

A sampling of excellent tide pool areas on the north Oregon coast includes Hug Point near Cannon Beach and Haystack Rocks within town.

On the central Oregon coast, hotspots include Yachats State Recreation Area (or just about anywhere with 10 miles of Yachats), Strawberry Hill State Wayside, Neptune State Park and Newport's Yaquina Head. Some areas of Lincoln City have them as well.

On the southern Oregon coast you'll find them at Sunset Bay State Park, Cape Arago State Park and Cape Blanco State Park.

You can find tide table links at the individual weather pages for each Oregon coast area.

ODFW officials also urged safety while on these rocks.

“Don’t turn your back on the ocean because a large wave may get you wet or worse,” ODFW said in a press release. “Also, stay off beach logs! They can roll in the surf and crush you. High surf can make tide pooling on the ocean beaches uncomfortable and dangerous, so try looking for wildlife in the mud flats of coastal bays and rivers.”

