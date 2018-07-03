High Wind Warning for Oregon Coast; Monster Waves Thursday

Published 03/07/2018 at 4:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – A high wind warning and some monster waves are in store for the Oregon coast on Thursday, and even the Portland area will get higher-than-usual winds.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high wind warning for the north and central Oregon coasts, especially along beaches and headlands. The warning is in effect from 8 a.m. Thursday to 3 p.m., with gusts up to 60 mph – mostly from Manzanita southward. Towns north of there – such as Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria – will not get hit quite as much.

The NWS said the impacts could be damaged trees, downed power lines, and some power outages.

“That system will also bring a short period of gusty winds mainly to the central coast,” the NWS said. “Concerns for Thursday are winds across the beaches and headlands and snow across the higher Cascades, most notably the South Washington Cascades.”

Portland will get gusts as high as 35 mph.

“There may be enough of a pressure rise behind the front to bring gusts around 60 mph to the headlands and exposed beaches,” the NWS said. “The main threat will be from around Garibaldi and southward where the greatest frontal focus occurs. The warning was issued for a conservative time frame but in reality, the gusts of 50-60 mph may not occur until about mid-day.”

Wave height will greatly increase overnight, heading up to a whopping 20 feet high on Thursday, making for some awesome storm-watching conditions along rocky areas like those at Yachats, Cannon Beach, Oceanside, and Depoe Bay.

“Expect seas to build rapidly in response to the winds, likely reaching the mid teens late tonight/early Thursday before peaking in the upper teens to near 20 ft during the day,” the NWS said.

Waves quickly mellow out on Friday to about 10 feet, and then stay just slightly below that over the weekend. Where to stay for stormwatching - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon coast weekend weather looks fairly good, with mostly sunny to partly sunny over Saturday and Sunday. Some amounts of clouds and rain return to the beaches over the early week. Full Oregon Coast Weather here.





















