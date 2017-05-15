N. Oregon Coast History Talks: Tillamook Fire, Beach Bill in Seaside

Published 05/15/2017 at 2:23 AM PDT - Updated 05/15/2017 at 2:43 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Seaside, Oregon) – The hubbub continues for the Oregon Beach Bill anniversary with a special talk in Seaside this month, while the museum in Tillamook looks at a fire that changed the town's history.

The Tillamook County Pioneer Museum presents “Out of the Ashes: Tillamook’s 1905 Courthouse and the County’s Growth in the Early 20th Century” as part of their Great Speaker Series on Saturday, May 20. It starts at 1 p.m. in the Museum’s Main Gallery. Presented by Dr. Lori Gates, this program will feature photographs and stories from the Oregon coast museum’s archives.

(At right, the old courthouse in Tillamook in 1910) . From turn-of-the-century political turmoil to the Great Depression, Tillamook County’s second courthouse witnessed the growth of Tillamook County. Tillamook County’s first courthouse burned to the ground due to an unknown cause in 1903. During a turbulent time for county government, plans for a replacement were accompanied by more controversy. This talk will focus on the 1905 Tillamook County Courthouse building, now the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum, as it changed through its years as a courthouse (1906-1933) and reflected the changing times for Tillamook.

Suitable for all ages, this program is free and open to the public. For more information call the Pioneer Museum at 503-842-4553.

In Seaside, the dramatic reminiscences of the Oregon Beach Bill continue, with a special presentation by the head of the Cannon Beach History Center on Thursday, May 26.

This year, the 50th anniversary of Oregon's Beach Bill, is the time to celebrate the beautiful – and singularly protected – beaches of the Oregon coast. Enacted in July 1967, the Beach Bill was intended to safeguard beaches from development and provide the public free and uninterrupted use along Oregon's 362 mile-long coastline

For decades Oregonian's enjoyed the beautiful and pristine beaches without a second thought of who might actually own them. It easily could have been a different story. What if Governor Oswald West had not protected them in the early 1900's? Then, decades later, what if the Beach Bill had not passed?

Next in Seaside Museum’s History & Hops series, Elaine Trucke, Seaside native and executive director of the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, will present “For the Love of our Beaches.” It's a discussion of the circumstances and history that led to Tom McCall’s iconic trip to Cannon Beach and the subsequent legislation that keeps our beaches public.

When first introduced, the bill faced steep opposition. Ultimately Oregonians fought for their beloved beaches. One dramatic display after another led to overwhelming public support for the bill, including a media company that brought the wrath of the state's people upon its politicians with an unprecedented letter-writing campgain. History & Hops will be held on Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Seaside Brewing Company, 851 Broadway.

Graduating Cum Laude from Eastern Oregon University with dual degrees in Anthropology and Sociology, Elaine Trucke has served as the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum's director for the past seven years. In that time she has worked with the Smithsonian, provided historical information to OPB, KGW, and KATU. She also contributes a monthly historic article to the Cannon Beach Gazette. Trucke is an avid hiker, historian, mother, and pluviophile. (503) 738-7065. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More from these areas below:

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted