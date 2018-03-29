Surfing Film on Central Oregon Coast Features Director Appearing Live

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 03/29/2018 at 4:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Newport, Oregon) – The celebration of women in surfing continues on the central Oregon coast as the Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation’s Surf n’ Stewardship Film Series gears up for some special events on April 6. This time around, the movie screening comes with a live appearance of the director of the movie.

In the film “It Ain’t Pretty,” director Dayla Soul documents the challenges and triumphs of female big wave surfers fighting sexism in the water, in competition, in the media, and in the surf industry with the support of a closely-knit community of like minded women. This event is the final feature of the Newport Chapter Surfrider Foundation’s Surf n’ Stewardship Film Series, which centers around women and the sea. It Ain’t Pretty will screen at Rogue Brewers on the Bay (2320 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, Oregon) on Friday, April 6th at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.).

Dayla Soul herself will be in attendance and following the screening the audience will have a chance to discuss the topics of the film with the director. Admission is free (donations accepted).

This documentary features Ocean Beach surfer Bianca Valenti’s journey from childhood phenomenon to world-class big wave charger. This thought-provoking film takes you inside a growing movement of women that are shattering the shallow and sexualized images of female surfers in the media. It includes interviews with top female athletes and awe-inspiring big wave surf footage filmed in the icy waters of Ocean Beach, San Francisco and Mavericks - one of the biggest waves on the planet. The film empowers a new generation of girls to live their dreams and overcome the challenges they face along the way. http://itaintprettyfilm.com.

“Told through the lens of surfing, this film is about creating new role models based on ability and determination. It's not just about the waves,” said Soul.

The following morning, Saturday April 7 at 10 a.m., the community is invited to join a paddle out to celebrate women and the ocean waters of the Oregon coast. From the north end of Agate Beach the group will paddle out to honor the ocean and commit to continued stewardship of our oceans and beaches. All are encouraged to join.

All screenings will begin with a brief presentation about the Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation, focusing on how you can get involved with our mission to protect and enjoy our oceans, waves, and beaches.

For more information, call 541-270-3332. Where to stay in Newport for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

