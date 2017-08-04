Central Oregon Coast Nature Events, Easter Egg Hunt Coming Up

Published 04/08/2017 at 7:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Get ready for a nice run of nature-oriented events on the central Oregon coast that will widen your eyes and your brain power. Also in the area: a nifty little Easter egg hunt for the little ones.

On Thursday, April 20, the Yaquina Birders and Naturalists hosts a presentation on “Herring Mass Spawning: a Local Wildlife Spectacle.” This photographic representation will celebrate the mass spectacle of Pacific Herring spawning in Yaquina Bay this past March. Herring spawning events attract seals, sea lions and thousands of birds like Surf Scoter, Western Gull and more making for outstanding photographic opportunities.

Herring are considered a forage fish and local birder and naturalist Wayne Hoffman will share the importance of spawning events in the context of forage fish life cycles, the ecological roles they play in the marine food web, and their conservation. It happens in the Public Meeting room of the Central Lincoln PUD. 2129 North Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon. It happens at 7 p.m. For more info, call 541-961-1307

On Saturday, April 22, the group hosts a Guided Nature Walk near Yachats, going from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It's a botanical walk along the Cape Perpetua's Giant Spruce Trail that will be led by Sally Lockyear and Betty Bahn. Wildflowers will be blooming along the Giant Spruce Trail and birds will be singing from the trees as they prepare for the nesting season.

The trail to the Giant Spruce, an Oregon Heritage Tree, is about two miles round-trip and is rated by the US Forest Service as being of "moderate" difficulty. During this stroll Betty and Sally will identify and talk about the native flowers, shrubs and trees and listen for songbirds.

The group recommends wearing clothes for variable weather. Meet on the deck outside of the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center by 9 a.m. The guided walk is free and open to the public, however, a pass or $5 daily fee is required to park. For more information call 541-961-1307.

For the kiddies, Saturday, April 15 is the Easter Egg Hunt By The Sea in Newport. It all takes place at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, where the facility opens two hours early and hosts the event from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Not only will this event be fun for the entire family, it also supports a vital program in Lincoln County; the Homeless Education & Literacy Project (HELP). HELP is a program of Lincoln County School District designed to help homeless students overcome barriers to school attendance and academic success and relies partially on grants and donations to operate.

The event price is $15 per child. Additionally, a $20 per child ticket is available which includes re-entry to the Oregon Coast Aquarium for the day. The promotional re-entry rate must be purchased prior to the event as no add-ons will be allowed day of. Ferry Slip Road , Newport, Oregon.



















