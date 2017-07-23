Small Section of Route to Oregon Coast Closed This Week; Delays

Published 07/23/2017 at 7:43 PM PDT - Updated 07/23/2017 at 7:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Hillsboro, Oregon) – For those heading to the beaches from Portland there are a couple of delays in store this week.

The westbound ramp from Highway 26 to Highway 6 – just before the Oregon coast range - will be closed for a few days, starting Monday. The closure begins at 4 a.m. Monday (late tonight) and goes until 1 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

There is still a fairly quick detour around this, however. Simply continue westbound on Highway 26 until you reach NW Banks Road (which is within a half mile of the Highway 6 junction ramp). Continue on NW Banks Road about a half mile, then turn left on Oregon 47 – which reaches Highway 6 within a half mile.

Highway 6 is the route to Tillamook and the Three Capes Route on the Oregon coast, otherwise known as the Wilson River Highway.



ODOT said this closure is needed to repave both directions of Highway 26 between Northwest Glencoe Road and milepost 53. Other work done along this section of the road to the beaches includes resurfacing of some highway ramps and bridges, adding rumble strips, adding a cable media barrier and repaving of the weigh station.

A host of other nighttime lane restrictions are taking place along the more inland portion of Highway 26 between Beaverton and Hillsboro, and some work will be done during the day. The daytime work will only mean closures of the shoulders along the highway, but at night some lanes and on-ramps and off-ramps will be cordoned off.

Schedule of nighttime lane closures:

Monday through Thursday: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Friday: 8 p.m. - 8 a.m.

Saturday: 8 p.m. - 9 a.m.

Sunday: 8 p.m. - 6 a.m.

Down in Oregon's Yamhill Wine Country, the route to the Oregon coast may be getting some delays in the sections near the Newberg – Dundee Bypass construction. The majority of that work is done separately and away from Highway 18 and 99W on the way to the beaches, but some parts of OR99W will see a few delays.

Some impact to travelers may happen during the day at the southern end of Dundee, where Niederberger Road crosses OR99W, over to Parks Road. This week, there will be truck traffic, hauling material across OR99w at Niederberger Road and Parks Drive.

ODOT said some intermittent delays will happen there between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and at night between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

