Rainspout Music Fest Rocks Yachats Area of Oregon Coast This Weekend

Published 04/24/2017 at 6:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – In comes the rain to the central Oregon coast – the Rainspout Music Festival, that is. The tiny town of Yachats hosts this grand affair on April 28 – 30, all in the spirit of a celebration of spring slowly becoming summer. This time around, Polly Plumb Productions is promising unique new sounds and old time traditional music finding harmony together at this popular event.

Friday night festivities start with a multi-course dinner prepared by The Drift Inn Café. Immerse yourself in the intriguing sounds of The Barbra Dzuro Jazz Quartet. Then, The Biondi - Russell Band will knock your socks off, featuring Joanne Broh in a tribute to Etta James. This goes from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday events include a songwriting workshop by Lincoln County singer songwriter Barbara Turrill, plus a performance by Barbara that is accompanied by Morgan Spiess on clarinet. A children's show, jam session, sing-a-long and performances by Mike & Carleen McCornack, The New Folksters, and Terry Trenholm fill the afternoon as well.

On Saturday night, you can take an entrancing musical journey via the category-defying Betty and The Boy – an acoustic quartet that straddles the worlds of folk, bluegrass and minimallist rock. Then, enjoy passage to an imaginative musical landscape with the lush harmonies of The East West International Project, a band which is made up of people from different parts of the world and fuses various traditions from each.

The East West International Project

On Sunday morning they really kick out the jams on this part of the Oregon coast – quite literally. The jam session continues then, along with another songwriting workshop conducted by Betty Jaeger. A performance and hoedown featuring the exciting “Suegrass” sounds of the Fiddlin’ Big Sue Band rounds out the festival.

All events will be held at the Yachats Commons, The 501 Building, The Yachats Farmstore, and The Drift inn Cafe.

Dinner service starts 6 p.m. on Friday night. Beer, wine, food, beverages, and a variety of refreshments will be available during the festival. The all events ticket is $95, including Friday night dinner and show, Saturday night's reserved seat option and entrance to all events. For Friday night dinner and show: $45. Single events on Saturday afternoon are $10. The Saturday night concert is $30, general admission. All of Sunday is free.

Tickets are available at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2900737 and at Yachats Mercantile. Full details are online at rainspout.org. Contact: email: events@yachats.org. 541-968-6089

Polly Plumb Productions (PPP) is a tax-exempt 501(c)3 organization that supports and promotes music and dance performances and art exhibitions in the Yachats area. PPP programs include: The Yachats Celtic Music Festival: http://yachatscelticmusicfestival.org/ https://www.facebook.com/CelticMusicFestival/.

Also coming to Yachats is the Yachats Pride Celebration, June 3 - 4. The big headliner there a concert by Chris Williamson. Tickets now on sale at www.brownpapertickets.com http://yachatspride.org/ - Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour















