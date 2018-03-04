Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

River Cleanup and Stellar Concert on Central Oregon Coast in April

Published 04/03/2018 at 4:25 PM PDT - Updated 04/03/2018 at 4:45 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

River Cleanup and Stellar Concert on Central Oregon Coast This Month

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast provides two fun ways to engage yourself in the Lincoln City area this month, with a river clean-up to get you back to nature and a particularly fascinating music concert. (Above: Siletz River, just south of Lincoln City).

This weekend the Lincoln City Cultural Center brings some innovative sounds from South America to the Oregon coast, with the Brazilian Strings Trio showing up on April 7 at 7 p.m.

The Brazilian Strings Trio (formerly known as the Brazilian Violin Trio) joins three of the most innovative instrumentalists on the contemporary Brazilian musical scene. Ted Falcon and Andrew Finn Magill are both multi-genre American violinists who after years of living in Brazil have become ambassadors of the growing Brazilian violin movement. Rounding out the trio is Brazilian guitarist Nando Duarte, a giant of the contemporary Brazilian music scene and an award-winning composer and arranger.

Violinist and mandolinist Ted Falcon has released eight CDs, performed with many Brazilian legends including Hermeto Pascoal, Hamilton de Holanda and Dominguinhos and regularly with his various musical projects including 3 Violinos, 3 Continentes, Gypsy Jazz Club and the duo Ted and Pablo, a partnership with harmonica player Pablo Fagundes.

All-Ireland fiddle finalist Andrew “Finn the Fiddler” Magill has watched his career surge ever since the 2016 release of his 2-disc concept album “Roots & Branches” (debuting at #46 on the Folk DJ charts). Magill has carved out a name for himself in Irish, American and Brazilian music and has taught these traditions at more than a dozen fiddle camps all over the world.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, 7-string guitarist Nando Duarte, has become one of the leaders of Brazil’s popular music re-awakening with Dino 7 cordas as his mentor and Luiz Otávio Braga and Hélio Delmiro among his professors.

Doors to the auditorium, inside the historic Delake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City, will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $17 at the door, $10 for youth ages 18 and under, with a $2 discount for current LCCC members. Reserve online on the center’s website, lincolncityculturalcenter.org, or in person at the LCCC Information Center, open 9 am to 5 pm Thursday-Monday.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for winter, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; winter specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch deals
In Waldport
Low winter rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Winter deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

The LCCC offers soft drinks, sweet treats and snacks, along with Northwest beer and wine, before the show and during intermission. All proceeds go to the nonprofit LCCC, which exists to provide arts, culture and community programs for the people of north Lincoln County. To become a member or to learn more about supporting the LCCC, call 541-994-9994.

The big beach clean-up on the Oregon coast may have just finished up but there is more to do on the rivers of the Lincoln City area. The MidCoast and Siletz Watershed Councils are putting together a clean-up the Siletz River on Saturday April 14 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The meeting and ending point is Hee Hee Illahee park on Hwy 229 and Gaither St at the south entrance to Siletz (about two miles inland and ten miles south of Lincoln City on Hwy 229).

Organizers say the event is a great way to give back to the river that everyone enjoys, with people bringing their drift boats and friends to clean-up from the water side while others clean-up from the land-side. Garbage bags and work gloves are provided by SOLVE. Registration with coffee and donuts begins a bit before 9 a.m. and at 2 p.m. there is chili, hot dog, sodas and other snacks. A raffle of donated prizes for clean-up volunteers will also be an additional reward.

This year, the groups are working with SOLVE and pre-registration is available. Organizers request you pre-register if possible so they can get a decent estimate of how many volunteers to expect - click on this link. For more information: Evan Hayduk, 541-265-9195, evan@midcoastwatershedscouncil.org. - Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging






More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What Are These Curious Branch-Like Patterns on Oregon Coast Beaches?
These intensely intricate, feather patterns are some trippy geology. Sciences
River Cleanup and Stellar Concert on Central Oregon Coast in April
The Brazilian String Trio on April 7 and the Siletz River Cleanup on April 14. Lincoln City events
12 Days of Earth Day Returns to Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast
12 Days of Earth Day in Cannon Beach, happening April 11 - 22. Cannon Beach events
This N. Oregon Coast Hotspot Hides a Spooky, Historical Attraction Upstairs
You can never visit, but we can show what's there. Seaside Aquarium, Cannon Beach, Astoria
The Surreal, Bubble-like Creatures on Oregon Coast Beaches and Their Faux Glow
What about those bubbles that look different and don't seem to dissipate? Sciences
Surfing Film on Central Oregon Coast Features Director Appearing Live
The Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation's Surf n' Stewardship Film Series heats up. Newport events
Oregon Coast Officials: Stay Away from Seal Pups, You Might Kill Them; Video
With the busy spring break weeks comes a warning from officials. Sciences
Finding the Unpopulated Oregon Coast During Spring Break's Madness
Hints for Seaside, Pacific City, Neskowin, Yachats, Depoe Bay and Cannon Beach

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted