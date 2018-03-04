River Cleanup and Stellar Concert on Central Oregon Coast in April

Published 04/03/2018 at 4:25 PM PDT - Updated 04/03/2018 at 4:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast provides two fun ways to engage yourself in the Lincoln City area this month, with a river clean-up to get you back to nature and a particularly fascinating music concert. (Above: Siletz River, just south of Lincoln City).

This weekend the Lincoln City Cultural Center brings some innovative sounds from South America to the Oregon coast, with the Brazilian Strings Trio showing up on April 7 at 7 p.m.

The Brazilian Strings Trio (formerly known as the Brazilian Violin Trio) joins three of the most innovative instrumentalists on the contemporary Brazilian musical scene. Ted Falcon and Andrew Finn Magill are both multi-genre American violinists who after years of living in Brazil have become ambassadors of the growing Brazilian violin movement. Rounding out the trio is Brazilian guitarist Nando Duarte, a giant of the contemporary Brazilian music scene and an award-winning composer and arranger.

Violinist and mandolinist Ted Falcon has released eight CDs, performed with many Brazilian legends including Hermeto Pascoal, Hamilton de Holanda and Dominguinhos and regularly with his various musical projects including 3 Violinos, 3 Continentes, Gypsy Jazz Club and the duo Ted and Pablo, a partnership with harmonica player Pablo Fagundes.

All-Ireland fiddle finalist Andrew “Finn the Fiddler” Magill has watched his career surge ever since the 2016 release of his 2-disc concept album “Roots & Branches” (debuting at #46 on the Folk DJ charts). Magill has carved out a name for himself in Irish, American and Brazilian music and has taught these traditions at more than a dozen fiddle camps all over the world.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, 7-string guitarist Nando Duarte, has become one of the leaders of Brazil’s popular music re-awakening with Dino 7 cordas as his mentor and Luiz Otávio Braga and Hélio Delmiro among his professors.

Doors to the auditorium, inside the historic Delake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City, will open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance, and $17 at the door, $10 for youth ages 18 and under, with a $2 discount for current LCCC members. Reserve online on the center’s website, lincolncityculturalcenter.org, or in person at the LCCC Information Center, open 9 am to 5 pm Thursday-Monday.

The LCCC offers soft drinks, sweet treats and snacks, along with Northwest beer and wine, before the show and during intermission. All proceeds go to the nonprofit LCCC, which exists to provide arts, culture and community programs for the people of north Lincoln County. To become a member or to learn more about supporting the LCCC, call 541-994-9994.

The big beach clean-up on the Oregon coast may have just finished up but there is more to do on the rivers of the Lincoln City area. The MidCoast and Siletz Watershed Councils are putting together a clean-up the Siletz River on Saturday April 14 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. The meeting and ending point is Hee Hee Illahee park on Hwy 229 and Gaither St at the south entrance to Siletz (about two miles inland and ten miles south of Lincoln City on Hwy 229).

Organizers say the event is a great way to give back to the river that everyone enjoys, with people bringing their drift boats and friends to clean-up from the water side while others clean-up from the land-side. Garbage bags and work gloves are provided by SOLVE. Registration with coffee and donuts begins a bit before 9 a.m. and at 2 p.m. there is chili, hot dog, sodas and other snacks. A raffle of donated prizes for clean-up volunteers will also be an additional reward.

This year, the groups are working with SOLVE and pre-registration is available. Organizers request you pre-register if possible so they can get a decent estimate of how many volunteers to expect - click on this link. For more information: Evan Hayduk, 541-265-9195, evan@midcoastwatershedscouncil.org. - Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

















