Snow Possible for Oregon Coast Range, Portland Heads for Deep Freeze

Published 12/19/2017 at 5:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – Snow may be headed for the higher elevations of the Oregon Coast Range overnight on Tuesday and maybe again on Friday, while the inland valley areas are headed for a deep freeze through the latter part of the week. Temps will drop into the lower 30's and upper 20s for Portland and other cities, while the Oregon coast will remain markedly warmer than the rest of the state.

Oregon coast towns are also looking at some gloriously sunny weather.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for the Oregon Coast Range from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning, with snow levels dropping to as low as 1500 feet. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said this is expected to bring some snow to parts of the Oregon Coast Range, at least along Highway 26 between Portland and Cannon Beach.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the NWS said. “Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches, are expected.”

The NWS said limited visibility may also be a problem at times, if you're headed over the passes in the late hours.

However, since the majority of the coast range is below 1500 feet, driving conditions should remain optimal and without issue most – if not all – of the way eastbound or westbound. In most areas, snow levels are not expected to drop below 2000 feet.

Chance for precipitation along the routes to and from the coast is 90 percent, which will translate to heavy rains for the majority of the way overnight. By Wednesday morning, it will only be rain and some heavy winds.

On Friday afternoon, the chance for snow returns again, with a high of 38 and a low around 28.

For the beach towns, look for plenty of rain and a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday night. By Wednesday, however, things start to brighten up – literally – as the forecast calls for sunny to partly sunny days from Wednesday to Saturday. Sunday sees a return to rain. Temps will remain higher than Portland as it heads into the deep freeze, with overnight lows on the beaches reaching only around 32 while inland dips into the 20s.

Waves will get rather dramatic on the Oregon coast, starting Tuesday night (tonight), remaining around 17 feet through Wednesday before dipping down to around 10 feet over the weekend. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Portland, Salem and other valley towns could get freezing fog in the early hours of Wednesday, and overnight lows sink to the upper 20's through the weekend into Christmas. It's expected to remain largely dry and sunny, however. See more Oregon Coast Weather.























