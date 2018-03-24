Oregon Coast Spring Break Weather: Snow Going, Drying Trend

Published 03/24/2018 at 5:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – What's in store for Oregon coast weather over spring break? The hard part is over, when it comes to snow in the coast range, and the rain will be tapering off to feature more sun this week.

How will all this affect whale watching and all the other forms of recreation along the beaches? It's looking pretty good.

Currently, the Oregon coast range passes still have a fair amount of white on the sides of the roads, but the pavement itself is quite clear. Another chance of snow showers is coming up overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), but it should be done with by 11 a.m. Up to half an inch of accumulation is possible. Snow levels will lower to 500 to 1000 feet into early Sunday, rising again after that.

On the beaches, occasional showers and cloudy conditions continue on and off through the next few days, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 most of the time.

Most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington will be going through a similar trend for the week: one of drying out and increasingly better weather as a low front moves away.

“Showers will continue Sunday into Sunday night in the wake of the departing low,” the NWS said. “Another modest front will move through the forecast area Sunday night into early Monday. An upper ridge will strengthen in the Gulf of Alaska, but some moisture and energy will ride over the upper ridge and spread some light precipitation at times into the Pacific Northwest during the first part of next week before finally drying out for the second part of the week. The next system may reach the forecast area next weekend.”

Sunday will be partly sunny, according to NWS forecasts, with mostly cloudy days predicted the rest of the week until Friday, which then becomes partly sunny again.

Low wave height will typify the Oregon coast over the whole of the week, which will bode well for spotting whales during Whale Watch Week. Waves will stay around 7 feet for awhile, which will also mean good beachcombing and agate-hunting conditions. See Oregon Coast Weather. See Oregon Coast Road Conditions.



