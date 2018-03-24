Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Spring Break Weather: Snow Going, Drying Trend

Published 03/24/2018 at 5:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Oregon Coast Spring Break Weather: Snow Gone, Drying Trend

(Oregon Coast) – What's in store for Oregon coast weather over spring break? The hard part is over, when it comes to snow in the coast range, and the rain will be tapering off to feature more sun this week.

How will all this affect whale watching and all the other forms of recreation along the beaches? It's looking pretty good.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for winter, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; winter specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch deals
In Waldport
Low winter rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Winter deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Currently, the Oregon coast range passes still have a fair amount of white on the sides of the roads, but the pavement itself is quite clear. Another chance of snow showers is coming up overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), but it should be done with by 11 a.m. Up to half an inch of accumulation is possible. Snow levels will lower to 500 to 1000 feet into early Sunday, rising again after that.

On the beaches, occasional showers and cloudy conditions continue on and off through the next few days, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 most of the time.

Most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington will be going through a similar trend for the week: one of drying out and increasingly better weather as a low front moves away.

“Showers will continue Sunday into Sunday night in the wake of the departing low,” the NWS said. “Another modest front will move through the forecast area Sunday night into early Monday. An upper ridge will strengthen in the Gulf of Alaska, but some moisture and energy will ride over the upper ridge and spread some light precipitation at times into the Pacific Northwest during the first part of next week before finally drying out for the second part of the week. The next system may reach the forecast area next weekend.”

Sunday will be partly sunny, according to NWS forecasts, with mostly cloudy days predicted the rest of the week until Friday, which then becomes partly sunny again.

Low wave height will typify the Oregon coast over the whole of the week, which will bode well for spotting whales during Whale Watch Week. Waves will stay around 7 feet for awhile, which will also mean good beachcombing and agate-hunting conditions. See Oregon Coast Weather. See Oregon Coast Road Conditions.

Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Oregon Coast Lodging








 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Spring Break Weather: Snow Going, Drying Trend
What does this all mean for whale watching and other recreation
Oregon Coast Comic Con Brings Star Wars, Ninja Turtles, Walking Dead to Tilla...
March 24 and 25 sees the return of the festival of fun and fantasy. Tillamook events
Oregon Coast Spring Break Adventures: Whales, Cleanup, Maybe Snow
Possibly dustings in the coast range; events highlights. Weather
Oregon Coast's Hatfield Marine Science Center Fully Reopens for Spring Break
March 24 is when the visitor center swings open its doors completely. Newport events
Wild Geologic Tour at N. Oregon Coast Presentation Covers Spectacular Events,...
Famed geologist Tom Horning will take attendees on A Geologic Tour of Clatsop Plains. Seaside events
Festival of Illusions Returns to Oregon Coast for Both Spring Breaks
It once again pops into existence from March 25 through April 5. Lincoln City events
Video: Eight Stunning Skies on Oregon Coast - Moody, Startling, Surreal
On cloudy days, the final hours can present some remarkable surprises. Depoe Bay, Newport, Lincoln City, Rockaway Beach, Cannon Beach
Some Oregon Coast Areas Under Restrictions Due to Endangered Bird
From March through September 15, some beaches will have signs in their nesting areas

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted