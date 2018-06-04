Oregon Coast High Wind Warning, 75 mph Gusts - Portland High Wind Watch

Published 04/06/2018 at 5:15 AM PDT - Updated 04/06/2018 at 5:25 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – Even the Portland and valley areas may get hit by this storm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has scrapped the high wind watch for the Oregon coast and upgraded it to a high wind warning, in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. South winds of around 30 to 45 mph are expected on beaches and headlands with gusts up to 75 mph, while coastal towns should get gusts around 65 mph. Massive waves are expected as well - near 30 feet - bringing some warnings.

In addition to the high wind warning for the coast range and beaches, the NWS has issued a high wind watch for northwest inland towns along the I-5 corridor, including Portland, Salem, Corvallis and Eugene. There, gusts up to 40 to 55 mph are possible. While not positive, the NWS said conditions are favoring this scenario from late Friday through late Saturday.

“The strongest gusts occur from daybreak Saturday through early afternoon at the coast,” the NWS said. “Strongest gusts may continue though the early evening across the Coast Range.”

Winds in all areas could bring down trees and damage power lines. Travel may be difficult for high-profile vehicles.

Combined seas will start to rise on Saturday morning to a gnarly 19 feet, but then power up to nearly 30 feet in the day. They then drop a bit to 25 feet late at night. Heavy conditions continue on Sunday at around 21 feet with sizable rain amounts. Meanwhile winds will still be considerable but not stormy and unpleasant conditions for walking outdoors.

That will make Sunday a decent day to go stormwatching – but stay off small beaches, jetties and rocky ledges of any kind. The most dangerous areas will be within 30 feet of the tideline at rocky areas like Depoe Bay, Pacific City, Oceanside or Yachats. Luckily, all of these have safe viewing areas to watch the melee.

Monday on the Oregon coast becomes partly sunny and pleasant conditions, and the seas die down. However, they pick back up again to well over 20 feet on Tuesday as another system comes in.

The NWS said it is firmly confident in the high wind warning for the coast range and Oregon coast towns, but the inland and Portland predictions of storm strength are a bit trickier.

“The winds inland may arrive in two parts,” the NWS said. “First in the morning, as the occluded front moves through. It may be difficult to mix down the stronger winds at this time period since the lowest levels of the atmosphere may be too stable and the surface pressure gradient is not open enough at that time. The second round (more likely) is in the afternoon as the surface pressure gradient is more favorable for winds and is more mixed to surface the stronger winds from aloft.”

Thunderstorms are a possibility inland and on the Oregon coast for Friday and Saturday. Oregon Coast Weather.

