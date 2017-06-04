Storm Warnings Now in Effect for Oregon Coast - High Surf on Friday

Published 04/06/2017 at 7:03 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Meteorologists are now predicting a more intense storm coming onto the Oregon coast Friday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland issuing a high wind warning that includes gusts up to 70 mph on headlands and beaches. The warning is in effect from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday for the entire Oregon coast. Surf is expected to be incredibly high as well that day, which is causing a high surf advisory for parts of the southern Oregon coast.

The NWS said south winds at a sustained 35 to 45 mph are expected, while gusts could get around 60 to 70 mph on beaches and headlands. Gusts could still reach around 50 to 60 mph in coastal communities.

Tree damage and power outages could result from a storm this size, something the NWS is calling an unusually large one for spring. Such high winds can also create driving hazards, the NWS warned.

The coast range will also get hit hard, especially in the higher elevations. This is the time you must you use caution on the routes to and from the beaches.

“This impressive early April storm will impact southwest Washington and northwest Oregon Friday bringing boundary layer winds of around 60 kt over the coastal waters with 850 mb winds of just over 70 kt,” the NWS said. “Will also have to watch for possible rotation in thunderstorms Friday as the low tracks northward off the coast. This setup will provide wind shear more favorable for rotation to occur in thunderstorms or strong showers.”

Combined seas will rise to over 20 feet on the north and central coast Friday, while the southern portion will see even higher. Late Friday night, wave height will diminish to around 17 feet.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will still be sizable waves, although only in the 14-foot vicinity. However, the wave timing is shorter on those days so hazards may increase on the beaches.

Stay off jetties of any kind and keep clear of small beaches that have cliffs instead of foredunes to run to, in case a heavy sneaker comes roaring at you. Such beaches that would be problematic include Newport's Nye Beach, Gleneden Beach, Bob Creek, Oceanside, Hug Point, Arcadia Beach and Arch Cape.

Rocky vantage points could be particularly spectacular over the weekend, however, such as just south of Yachats, in and around the town of Yachats, around Depoe Bay and Oceanside – but stick to the parking lots and viewpoints. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours - Oregon Coast Weather





















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted