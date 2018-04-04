Strong Winds for Oregon Coast on Saturday, Waves 25 Ft

Published 04/04/2018 at 6:15 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Oregon Coast) – UPDATE: Now a High Wind Watch. A strong system is poised to knock things around inland Oregon and the Oregon coast on Saturday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Portland issuing a high wind watch for Saturday.

The NWS told Oregon Coast Beach Connection that southwest winds around 25 to 30 mph are possible, and gusts of 50 mph could hit on Saturday. Some areas could see gusts up to 70 mph. Those details are not quite certain, however.

Wave height will get rather gargantuan as well, with combined seas up to 26 feet on Saturday and around 22 feet or so on Sunday.

The first system starts coming in on Friday, the NWS said.

“This system may rapidly develop a second, equally strong low pressure center precariously close to the Oregon and Washington Coast early Saturday morning, which would lead to a very windy day Saturday across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.”

Heavy, even damaging winds are possible inland as well, with the NWS saying there is so far only that potential and it's not set in stone for areas like Portland. Much could still change in the forecast, the agency said.

“Impacts may include downed trees, branches, and power lines, leading to potential power outages Saturday, even for inland areas,” the NWS said. “Now would be a good time to ensure you are prepared for the impacts of a wind storm. Secure loose outdoor objects, make sure you have a flashlight and plenty of batteries in case power outages do occur Saturday afternoon and evening.”

On the Oregon coast, rain and wind will pick up on Thursday, with gusts as high as 28 mph. There's a slight lull on Friday with precipitation amounts under a quarter of an inch. Saturday brings in the stormy weather and Sunday will continue to be a little tempestuous.

The beaches calm considerably from Monday onward.

Big waves will be evident, however, making for great storm watching conditions along rocky stretches like those at Yachats, Depoe Bay, just south of Cannon Beach or Oceanside. Combined seas start out around 18 feet on Saturday, then rise to 26 feet at night. Big waves continue the action on Sunday before dying down to around 10 feet after Monday.

Storms are more likely for the Oregon coast than the valley towns, however.

“At this point, confidence remains relatively high that there will be some strong winds along the coast and in the Coast Range starting Saturday morning through at least late morning; however, confidence is lower in just how strong the potential wind gusts will be,” the NWS said. “Another aspect of the forecast with lower confidence is concerning how strong winds may be across the Willamette Valley. Given the current model consensus, expect at least some breezy conditions inland on Saturday. One key difference between some of the forecast models concerning the potential for stronger wind gusts inland is revealed in looking at model forecast soundings.”

