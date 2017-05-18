Oregon Coast in 70s This Weekend; Valley, Portland Close in on 90

Published 05/18/2017 at 2:23 AM PDT

(Oregon Coast) – An increasingly warm and sunny run in northwestern Oregon will result in a stellar weekend on the Oregon coast and temps close to 90 by mid week in the valley.

It all starts today with some fine conditions around the beach towns. Thursday is looking to be partly sunny with a high near 59, moving to some drizzle on Friday morning and then mostly sunny in the afternoon, with highs around 60.

Saturday again sees some morning fog or drizzle, and then mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 50's.

Sunday gets particularly warm on the Oregon coast with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 60's, while Monday and Tuesday are sunny as well but warming to around 70 or just a slice higher. Wednesday cools a bit with mostly sunny and a high around 62.

Meanwhile, winds stay light the whole time and seas quite calm.

For the inland valley, such as Portland, Salem or Eugene, things will steadily climb in temperature through the weekend and week until near 90 degrees is possible by Tuesday. Thursday, Friday and Saturday are predicted to be around the low to mid 70's. But on Sunday they start to climb up to around 80, with Monday pushing higher to 86.

On Tuesday, the NWS and other forecasters are predicting that mammoth 90 degrees or close, dipping down to the upper 70's on Wednesday.

The NWS said it's a high pressure aloft that's continuing its way in over the next night or so. While a weak disturbance is moving across the area briefly to create some high clouds on Thursday, the upper ridge kicks back in and keeps things on a general warming trend.

“Afternoon highs in the Willamette Valley will increase into the upper 80s to perhaps even around 90, as a thermal trough builds up the Oregon coast to induce offshore low-level flow,” the NWS said. “After a very wet spring, the abundant sunshine and very warm temperatures will be a welcome sight to many in the region. Models diverge a bit with the timing of the breakdown of the upper ridge, so for now have indicated cooling temperatures as a marine surge may push into the region later Wednesday, but this is a lower confidence forecast at the moment.”

Still, these lovely temps do come with a downside.

“In the mean time, enjoy the warmer and dry weather, but do keep in mind that area rivers will be running quite cold,” the NWS said. “This cold water can pose a threat, so remember to exercise caution if seeking recreation near the water.” More Oregon Coast Weather.

