Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Supermoon Above Portland, Oregon, the Coast Sunday Night

Published 12/02/2017 at 4:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Supermoon Above Portland, Oregon, the Coast Sunday Night

(Oregon Coast) – There's a lot going on in the skies tomorrow night (Sunday) above Oregon – including Portland, Eugene, Bend and the coast. It's not only a full moon but a supermoon, but on top of all that gooey interstellar fun is the fact it's the highest full moon of the year and what is called the Frost Moon. (Above: moon at Hug Point, near Cannon Beach).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for winter, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night; other deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; winter specials starting
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights and exclusive listings
In Waldport
Low October rates
In Yachats, Florence
Oct deals appear; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

It's the only supermoon of all of 2017. But wait, there's more: literally two more are coming right behind it to start off 2018.

Will the inland state and the Oregon coast get to see this? At least a little bit, according to weather reports. Sunday night for the coastline and Portland area is predicted to be mostly cloudy with some rain, but likely some breaks to catch the gigantic show.

The definition of a supermoon is any new moon or full moon coming closer than 224,936 miles to Earth. In fact, this one clocks in at 222,443 miles to our homeworld. It will likely look bigger to you, but this sometimes depends on the viewer.

This supermoon is the first of three full moon supermoons that will take over the skies – the second two both happening in January. So not only will they be in close succession but they'll be part of a blue moon cycle, meaning two full moons within a month are considered a blue moon.

January 2 and January 31 are the dates for the next two. The post-New Year's Day supermoon on January 2 also closely coincides with lunar perigee (the point in the month where the moon is closest to the Earth). This will make it the largest of the three.

According to Jim Todd of Portland's OMSI, December's full moon is called the Frost Moon, and since it's the closest to the winter solstice it is the highest full moon of the whole year.

“The moon will be above the famous winter constellation of Orion, the Hunter,” Todd said. “With a little imagination, the constellation could appear as a jolly Santa. At 12:46 a.m., the moon will be 63.7 degrees above the southern horizon, its highest altitude for the year. Less than a day later, Luna will make its closest approach to Earth.”


Todd said the moon will appear about seven percent larger and 16 percent brighter than usual.

The best places to look for it on the Oregon coast are any beach or viewpoint – simply for the pure atmosphere of it. High vantage spots like Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay or the Neahkahnie Overlooks at Manzanita provide dramatic reflections on the water along with the massive vistas.

If you do head out on the beach at night, carry a flashlight to keep an eye on the tides.

“The Sun is at its lowest due south around noon on the Winter Solstice (December 21) and at its highest due south around noon on the Summer Solstice (June 21),” Todd said. “The highest full Moon for December is when the Moon will be over 68 degrees above the southern horizon, approximately the height of the midsummer mid-day Sun which culminates at 68 degrees.” Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Todd added that summer full moons are always low on the horizon (which can make them more dramatic), while winter full moons are very high overhead. See Oregon Coast Weather. More moon moments from the Oregon coast below:

Oregon Coast Lodging





 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Supermoon Above Portland, Oregon, the Coast Sunday Night
It's not only a full moon but a supermoon, and the first of three supermoons. Sciences
Sun and Some Wild Waves for Oregon Coast This Week
A lot of sun is coming to the Oregon coast, along with some sizable waves
Bull Kelp and Their Holdfasts: Wacky World of Upside Down Forests on Oregon C...
A fact largely unknown to visitors is that there is a huge underwater forest just out of sight everywhere they go. Lincoln City, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Science, kids, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Newport, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Pacific City
8 Astounding, Unique Lodgings of Seaside - N. Oregon Coast
Extraordinary hotels, motels, vacation rentals and a host of amenities, some which will surprise
Oregon Coast in Portland: Tillamook Food Cart at Zoo, Beach Bill Event
The beaches make a slight invasion inland with a food cart from a coastal business and a special presentation in Portland
Closure and Debut on Oregon Coast: Pacific City Luxury Hotel, Newport's Hatfield
One big one closes for the season and another giant opens for the first time. Lodging, attractions
Gifts and Agates from Oregon Coast, Gift Certificates
Agates to vintage postcards, souvenir items, historic photographs, tourism keepsakes of a wide variety, posters, lodging gift certificates, lapel pins - buy online
Stranded, Hypothermic Sea Turtle Sent to Recover at Oregon Coast Aquarium
An Olive Ridley sea turtle was recovered from a beach on the southern Washington coast. Seaside Aquarium, Newport

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted