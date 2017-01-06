Youth Surfing Event and Car, Motorcycle Show on Central Oregon Coast

Published 06/01/2017 at 12:23 AM PDT - Updated 06/01/2017 at 12:24 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – June features a heap of fun events for young and old alike on the central Oregon coast. Quite literally: one is a vintage car and motorcycle show and the other a surfing competition for youth.

June 17 is the date for the 9th annual Otter Rock n Roll Youth Surf Competition and Beach Cleanup Challenge at Otter Rock, just north of Newport. Put on by the Surfrider Foundation’s Newport, Siuslaw and Portland Chapters, it's all in celebration of International Surfing Day. Observed globally, International Surfing Day celebrates the sport of surfing and helps raise awareness about issues facing the ocean, waves and beaches – especially on the Oregon coast.

The fun takes place around Otter Rock/Devil’s Punchbowl State Park from 8 am – 3 pm. The centerpiece is a youth surf contest for those under 18, which is open to surfers of all skill levels. It's all very family-friendly and it welcomes the general beachgoing public.

Event pre-registration is $25 at www.otterrockandroll.com. Space is limited; sign up early to reserve your spot. Beach registration is $35 and closes at 8 am sharp. All participants will receive an event t-shirt and great prizes from local sponsors. There will be beach games and activities throughout the day including a special beach cleanup challenge where youth can compete for different prizes through various stewardship activities. From the no-experience necessary beginner division with lessons and the parent with child division to the more competitive 13-15 and 16-18 year old divisions (both boys and girls), there is something here for all water and beach lovers.

Otter Rock n Roll started nine years ago in celebration of International Surfing Day which is officially observed on June 20, uniting surfers from around the world to celebrate the sport of surfing and give back to our ocean, waves and beaches through stewardship activities.

“This is a great opportunity to engage in ocean stewardship, physical activity, and family friendly competition,” said Vince Pappalardo of the Surfrider Newport Chapter and organizer of the event. “No surf experience is required – just a desire to enjoy the sport of surfing.”

For more information, contact oregon@surfrider.org, or visitotterrockandroll.com.

On June 24, just a tad inland from the central Oregon coast, the tiny town of Toledo and its historic Main Street are putting together its 25th Anniversary Classic Car and Motorcycle Show.



This is the big show on this part of the central Oregon coast, with a diverse representation of cars and motorcycles. You are urged to bring your own classic cars or vintage cycles, or simply show up to see some amazing history contained within these vehicles and vote for your favorites.

This year there will have commemorative t-shirts, amazing trophies, music, discount coupons for food and beverage local vendors, car and motorcycle clubs, and raffles for everyone.

Registration goes from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Judging happens 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Awards are given at 3 p.m. Pre-registration per car or motorcycle is $15, while registration the day of is $20.

For more information and registration, see toledocarshow.com or you can email ultrasonicevents@gmail.com, or call Brian Timme at: 541-961-5308. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted