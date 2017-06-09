N. Oregon Coast In September: Tillamook County Kicks Up Its Heels

Published 09/06/2017 at 5:27 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – The northern Oregon coast will keep kicking in September, with a load of events in the Tillamook County region, including the towns of Manzanita, Tillamook, Pacific City, Wheeler and Rockaway Beach. Food, wine, music, cars, aircraft, the outdoors and even a big event for your dogs are all on tap throughout this amazing month.

Check out the highlights below.

September 8. Manzanita Farmers Market. Start your summer weekends with fresh food and fun at the Manzanita Farmers Market every Friday evening. Find local farmers, local seafood, and local artisans. Enjoy wine tasting from wineries, live music, delicious food, and more. 5 p.m. Free. Manzanita City parking lot. Laneda Ave and 5th Street South. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-836-3534. www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com.

September 15. Manzanita Farmers Market. Last one of the season. Summer weekends with fresh food and fun at the Manzanita Farmers Market every Friday evening. Find local farmers, local seafood, and local artisans. Enjoy wine tasting from wineries, live music, delicious food, and more. 5 p.m. Free. Manzanita City parking lot. Laneda Ave and 5th Street South. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-836-3534. www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com.

September 16. Writing with Balance. Author Paul Toutonghi will teach a workshop “Writing with Balance.” Whether in fiction or nonfiction/memoir, how do you share personal, painful stories and still negotiate active relationships with the people involved? How do you decide what to tell — and what not to tell? What are some of the best practices for determining the best way to use a difficult or personally challenging piece of your story? 1 p.m. $40. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. www.hoffmanblog.org

September 16. Hangar B Classic and Fly-In. Cars, planes, raffles, music, food and fun. Noon. Tillamook Air Museum. 6030 Hangar Rd. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-1130. www.tillamookair.com.

September 16. Dog Gone. Author Pauls Toutonghi holds a reading of his book Dog Gone, kicking off the weekend's Muttzanita Festival. The book: Fielding Marshall is hiking on the Appalachian Trail. His beloved dog - a six-year-old golden retriever mix named Gonker - bolts into the woods. Just like that, he’s vanished. And Gonker has Addison’s disease. If he’s not found in twenty-three days, he will die. “Dog Gone” is the story of the Marshall family and their epic hunt to track down Gonker. $7. 7 p.m. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. www.hoffmanblog.org

September 17. Muttzanita 2017. With a spin on the city's name, hundreds of dog, hundreds of dog lovers will gather in Manzanita Oregon Sunday, Sept 17th for the 9th Annual Muttzanita festival. Look for local businesses and vendor booths, games and contests keeping festival goers busy and engaged during the full day of activities. Where else can you experience the wonders of the Oregon coast and engage with like-minded animal lovers? The day is packed with dog and human related contests and hilarious activities, demonstrations, gourmet dog biscuits, numerous vendor booths, children activities, an animal costume contest and pet parade down main street on Sunday morning. The day’s events come to a close at 3 p.m.

The festival welcomes well-behaved dogs and cats of all sizes and shapes (and their humans) that are at least 6 months old and are on a short leash. Manzanita, Oregon. www.muttzanita.com.

September 23. SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup. Volunteers clean up beaches on all of Oregon's 362 miles of coastline. Times differ depending on the site. solveoregon.org. 503-844-9571 x332.

September 23. Pelican Brewing Salmon Run 5K and 10K. The inaugural Pelican Brewing Salmon Run 5k & 10k will take place in beautiful Tillamook, Oregon on Saturday, September 23, 2017. The race will start and finish at Pelican Brewery & Tap Room. This fun, timed race will kick off at 10 a.m. and feature a scenic race course through picturesque Tillamook. Runners will enjoy a post-race bash at the brewery featuring brewery tours, live music and much more. All participants will receive the following exclusive Pelican Brewing Salmon Run swag: Official Pelican Brewing Salmon Run race shirt; Official Pelican Brewing Salmon Run pint glass; Pint of Pelican Brewing Five Fin West Coast Pilsner (21+). Runners under the age of 21 will be treated to a pint of Pelican Brewing Root Beer. Live post-race entertainment and brewery tours. Pelican Tap Room. 1708 First St. Tillamook, Oregon. http://pelicansalmonrun.com.

September 23. Sketch Crawl. Join Tillamook artist Dennis Worrel on a walking art experience in downtown Tillamook. Learn how to sketch and express yourself artistically, seeing Tillamook in a different light. Short class at the Gallery, then walk and sketch. After a break for lunch, everyone shares their experiences and work. Participants will receive an accordion folded book. Please bring your own sketch book and pencils. Dennis completed an extensive sketching and print making workshop in Venice several years ago. $5 donation. 10:30 a.m. $5. Art Accelerated Gallery. 1906 Third Street. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-809-9172. http://artaccelerated.org.

September 30. RJ Marx Quartet. The R.J. Marx Quartet features a world-class frontline of saxophone and guitar exploring some of the most challenging and rarely-performed compositions of the major jazz composers from the 1940s to 1970s, as well as an array of traditional favorites. Featuring guitarist John Orr, bassist Joe Church, and drummer Dave Gager. 7 p.m. $10. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. www.hoffmanblog.org

September 30. Autumn Excursion Aboard Antique Train. Take a scenic excursion along the Nehalem River and behold Fall's vibrant array of color firsthand. Aboard the train powered by a historic diesel locomotive, bear witness to the season's breathtaking transformation - a sight to remember. Depart from Wheeler for this two-hour round trip to Batterson. They provide open and enclosed cars in case of rain. Wheeler, Oregon. 503-842-7972. http://oregoncoastscenic.org. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

October 7. 2nd Annual Pacific City Oktoberfest. Arts and crafts, coloring contests, dancing, live music, bier and wine gardens, authentic German cuisine and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Kiawanda Community Center. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7900.













